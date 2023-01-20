Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women





State lawmakers across the country are meeting for the first time in 2023. While Illinois has banned assault weapons, in Missouri lawmakers have debated the dress code for women and what representatives should wear on the Housefloor. “What I’m talking about is adding decorum, which is vital in this building,” State Representative Ann Kelley said. “I’ve seen a lot of decorum in this room in my two years here, and not once has that lack of decorum been spurred on by their blazer, and lack thereof,” State Sen. Ashley Aune said.The new dress requirement made national headlines and has made waves on social media, including creating its own hashtag, #sweatergate. The stricter dress code now requires women who serve the Missouri house to wear a jacket, such as a cardigan or blazer. “Quite frankly, the Missourians are probably embarrassed that this is what their legislators are doing, and they want us back to work,” said State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern. Kelley spearheaded the new rule, claiming that she wanted to improve the outfit ves women’s dress code to reflect that of the men’s dress code, which requires a jacket, shirt and tie. But this upgrade was pushed back within the chamber. “We’re fighting, again, for a woman’s right to choose something, and this time it’s about whether she’s covering herself up in portraying someone who has no fashion training.” , said Rep. Raychel Proudie. .READ MORE: Changing workplace dress codesIn 2017, women in Congress fought for the right to “bare arms” and the dress code changed to allow women to wear sleeveless tops . Yet in the rest of the country, the National Conference of State Legislatures reports that as of 2021, about half of the states have some sort of dress code. The Missouri house is predominantly male. 116 men and 43 women represent the House. One of the representatives, Peter Merideth, chose not to vote on this question and to vote present. “As a man in a room of 75% men in the Legislative Assembly, who constantly votes on women’s issues, on issues that don’t affect my body but affect someone else, that representative feeling of this larger issue and a way for me to say, ‘No, men shouldn’t be sitting here debating the details of women’s dress and voting on it,'” Merideth said. “As we started talking more about it, I honestly started to see it as an almost token fight for a bigger fight over how a male-dominated legislature treats women, both in the chamber, the kind of respect that they are granted, how much their voices are heard, but also who legislates on women’s choices, women’s health choices, women’s bodies. “That includes issues like abortion, which is completely banned in Missouri. “I think that’s disappointing and frustrating,” Nurrenbern said. “We’re all duly elected representatives sent out there to do the job. People. We have a lot of serious issues facing our state.” Despite the national backlash, Missouri’s dress code is not up for debate. The majority of their House voted to implement it.

