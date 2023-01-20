Fashion
A new breed of online retailer is turning to curation to solve the fashion waste problem
Since the start of the pandemic, online shopping has grown at a faster rate than ever. While this is true in most industries, the impact on fashion is unique: depending on Statesman, apparel currently accounts for 23% of all internet e-commerce – and unsurprisingly, that number is set to grow. (The same report predicts that by 2025, $300 billion worth of clothing will be sold online.)
The inherent downside to this kind of growth is that it leads to overproduction by brands looking to take advantage of our increasingly online lives. That means more textile waste in landfills and second-hand markets, higher carbon emissions and continued unfair labor practices against garment workers to get products to stores faster and cheaper. For consumers, the issue is so big and confusing that it’s nearly impossible to figure out how to shop better.
That’s why another type of online retailer, focused on curating fashion conscious, is gaining popularity.
Wolf & Badger, a certified B Corp company, has been in this space for over a decade and has seen change over the past few years. “We have almost quintupled our online sales in the United States over the past two years, driven by growing demand for more ethical and sustainable products and brands,” said co-founder and CEO George Graham. “We first saw it during the pandemic, and it has continued. The pandemic has caused consumers to reconsider their purchases and move towards supporting independent manufacturers and businesses, who are creating more thoughtful products. Customers are increasingly aware of what goes into the clothes they wear, where they are made, what they are made of and by whom.”
Tania Ali founded Frame Style – which sells ethically made clothes and shoes – due to its own frustrations with the market.
“I remember a pair of pants sent on an Instagram ad that I thought was so pretty. I go to the store and the description to see that it’s just the bamboo button on the pants that’s sustainably made – the pants himself is not,” she recalls. His goal was to remove this confusing element from the shopping equation.
“Everything is verified, so it takes away that eco-anxiety,” Ali says. “You can trust what’s at the store.”
One of the biggest hurdles for consumers trying to buy sustainably is combing through clever and often misleading marketing (also known as greenwashing). Ali explains how she added layers to her verification process to combat this: she starts with a questionnaire that examines the brand’s commitments to quality materials, safe factories and certifications, then she uses a verification history by a third party through a program called Hi Social Good, who does a deep dive to ensure the facilities are up to standard.
There are other ways retailers are trying to address this overwhelming problem. Cut, for example, works with independent brands to produce unique collaborations using unsold fabrics.
“We just didn’t want to be another mainstream online retailer, but to be this source of limited-edition capsules that excite people and create some marketing urgency,” said co-founder Agee Leinberry. “We buy and produce to sell. We unload brands with these materials that would otherwise be wasted, which has been a real success for us. People have agreed to be one of 10 people who own a dress. They don’t show up to these events wearing the same contemporary or designer names that we see every day.”
Yet making room for sustainability in a sea of fast fashion is no easy task. It is often expensive and requires a lot of resources.
“One of the issues with working with slower fashion brands is the high demands and team resources needed to vet our vendors and provide them with resources to help them grow and grow more. sustainable,” Graham said, adding that it was worth it because of its company mission.
Ali de Cadre explains how she tries to work with brands that don’t always meet her standards by helping them change. “[Dismissing them] won’t get us where we need to be. It’s not going to change consumers, and it’s not going to change fashion,” she said. “It’s not going to change society.
While acknowledging that perfection is not entirely possible, there is a caveat to selling new garments, whether they are sustainable or not: if the way a garment is thrown is not considered, it can still contribute to waste issues in fashion.
Cut and Frame encourage resale and recycling, but say they plan to implement programs directly in the near future.
“We’re just starting to grow, and it’s something that’s close to our hearts,” says Leinberry. “The [concept] seems to be resonating with many people in our network, and we’re only expanding that every day.”
