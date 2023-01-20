Fashion
Jennifer Lopez closed the red carpet in a nude dress in these photos
Jennifer Lopez showed up for the first from her new movie in a nude dress that totally stole the show.
In the photos, which the star posted on her Instagram, she flaunts her booty and totally toned legs.
Jennifer takes her workouts very seriously and she does everything from strength work to pole dancing.
If there’s one thing you can rely on Jennifer Lopez to provide, it rocks the look of a red carpet. And with her latest issue, she gave everyone a little inspiration on the fashion and fitness fronts.
This week, J. Lo attend the premiere of his latest film, shotgun wedding, and treated all her Instagram followers to a live video of her walking the carpet. She wore a completely transparent “naked” dress with a neon yellow bow underneath. Jennifer’s outfit showed how super loud everywhere she is these days, and she just beamed confidence while posing with her co-star Josh Duhamel.
“@shotgunweddingmovie World Premiere @primevideo,” she captioned the photos. As expected, people loved the look and went viral Jennifer in the comments. This dress!!! , commented The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Melissa Gorga. You are so beautiful. , another follower wrote.
And here’s another glimpse of the back:
If you wonder how “Jenny from the Block” gets so loud, I got you covered. First thing to know: Jennifer said We Weekly that she very rarely skips a workout,” and it shows. The star likes to clean up her feed during the promo, but luckily she records a few videos about her highlights, like this one by Jennifer work your shoulders on a resistance machine.
And, of course, JLo is an excellent dancer. And you can catch her sweating as she shows off her moves on stage.
She’s on all latest dance challengessure.
J.Lo also spent many hours with dancer and choreographer in aerial acrobatics, Johanna Sapakiewho worked with the singer and actress for her role in Hustlers and continued to train with Jennifer throughout her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance. Sapakie said their pole dancing workouts were no joke and required total body strength.
Everything works in unison to create the movement, said Sapakie women’s health. If your body works as a complete whole, you’re much more likely to be successful than if you rely on just one muscle group.”
When it comes to fueling up for those intense workouts, Jennifer makes sure to fuel her body with all the good stuff. “I don’t deprive myself. But I learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” she said. People.
Additionally, its leader, Kelvin Fernandez said We Weekly, that “there are always green vegetables, like spinach, cucumbers and celery to make green juice” in the celebrity’s fridge.
Shit. I’ll be right back… I’m booking a pole dance class as soon as possible.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
