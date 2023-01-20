Debunking Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence’s drama over Liam





The Flowers clip gave nothing but sexy and dramatic vibes

Miley Cyrus released Flowers, a breakup track and music video, on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Shady entertaining, yes, but now everyone is absolutely obsessed with the claim that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley with 14 separate women in the house where the video was filmed. One of those women is Jennifer Lawrence and now Miley fans just won’t let go and ignore the fact that a random Twitter account called Pop Tingz started it all. It seems obvious to say this, but Flowers is a music video and shouldn’t be taken as fact, but here’s a debunking of Easter Eggs regardless. This golden dress In the video, Miley Cyrus wears a vintage gold dress from YSL’s Fall 1991 collection that features a draped hood, criss-cross waist and prominent cutout. Miley Cyrus fans speculated it was a nod to the gold dress Jennifer Lawrence wore at the Hunger Games premiere, addressing alleged cheating rumors between Jennifer and Liam Hemsworth after she confirmed they kissed off camera. Miley’s hairstyle gives J-Law So not only did Miley pull out the iconic gold dress, but she also had the same hairstyle as Jennifer Lawrence when she wore it herself. Here’s where the rumors came from that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with Jennifer Lawrence Okay, this rumor dates back to 2015 – the peak era of the Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she kissed Liam Hemsworth off-screen. During an American talk show hosted by Andy Cohen, Jennifer confessed to having kissed Liam off-camera. Andy Cohen told Jennifer: “It was recently rumored that you and Liam Hemsworth had a PDA at the Waverly Inn. Have you ever kissed when the cameras weren’t rolling? Jennifer replied, “Liam and I grew up together. Liam is really hot. What would you have done? Yeah I have.” Not a single reliable source of information has confirmed or denied these rumors, it’s safe to say that Miley fans love Flowers’ acting. Related stories recommended by this writer: On a scale from Miley Cyrus to Shakira, how gloriously mean are you? Think you’re a Miley Cyrus fan? Prove it by pairing these screenshots with the music video Take This Quiz And Tell Yourself Which Miley Cyrus Era Matches Your Overall Vibe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thetab.com/uk/2023/01/19/miley-cyrus-jennifer-lawrence-liam-hemsworth-cheating-allegations-flowers-music-video-gold-dress-hair-290787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos