The Next Wave of Fashions A Sustainable Future Starts Here

A recent McKinsey A fashion consumer study found that most people rely on brands to define what sustainability means to them. The problem with this method is that there is no universal understanding of what makes a garment durable. It’s not just eco-friendly fabric, a vintage find, or recycled packaging. That’s all and more. The space left by this vague definition has allowed those looking to take advantage of our growing interest to rush in and sell us what looks good enough, not what is actually better. Sustainability was never meant to be a marketing tool for fashion to leverage, but rather a goal to change the huge impact that clothing, especially fast fashion, has on the planet.





Fortunately, growing interest in recent years has led to greater scrutiny by industry advocates, workers, and designers. These people are looking to reframe sustainability in fashion from a way to sell more clothes to a lifestyle change that puts equity first and how it works.





Author Aja Barber, for example, writes and creates content speaking candidly about the problematic ways of fast fashion. Fast fashion was created to exploit people from below both workers and consumers, she writes in her book CONSUMED: The need for collective change: colonialism, climate change and consumerism. On Instagram, Barber often posts videos contextualizing the issues resulting from the huge amount of clothes we buy and throw away, especially in the US and Europe.









The biggest change I’ve seen since I started having this conversation over a decade ago is people are actually listening (instead of throwing ripe tomatoes my way), Barber says. In the style. People come to terms with the fact that maybe the way we’ve done things isn’t just terrible for people and the planet, but also not good for our closets, either. People really want to change their habits and that’s super exciting!





Other advocates, like Remake’s Ayesha Barenbalt, have used this growing public interest to rally support for legislation that would make fashion fairer for workers. The brand gives consumers the tools to engage in promoting sustainability beyond just buying new clothes, such as petitions available to sign and social media templates to contact specific brands about worker issues. . In April 2022, Remake launched a campaign asking Victorias Secret to reimburse the wages of laid-off workers at a factory that made some of their clothes. The result was a huge win which garnered hundreds of supporters and a brand deal to pay owed wages.





Workers’ rights are an important part of any conversation about sustainability. After all, the fashion industry’s ability to produce in large quantities is due to the exploitation of its workers. On average, 85% of workers in Los Angeles earn less than minimum wage while producing almost $15 billion worth of products. This is why workers and union leaders decided to organize and pass laws like SB62, California Garment Worker Protection Act to fix loopholes in how garment workers are paid.









Santa Puac, a former garment worker in Los Angeles, is now an attorney at the Garment Worker Center. I am proud to support my fellow garment workers by speaking to them about their rights as workers and being an example for them, says Pauc. I’m not afraid to say no to abuse.





However, there is still much to do, she explains. For example, there are ways in which workers are exploited outside of pay. We must forbid them to work with closed doors. Now most factories lock their doors with padlocks, she said, adding that having legal oversight in place could ensure these rules are enforced. I think it would be good for our organization to create a team of investigators to enter the factories and investigate whether the factories and brands really pay on time or not. Globally, garment workers are often paid pennies per garment they sew, creating inhumane conditions and making living wages nearly impossible.





On the designer side of the equation, there are plenty of big brands looking to change the impact the industry has had. Sami Miro, for example, decided to create upcycled vintage clothing using pieces sourced and created within a 25-mile radius of his brand’s Los Angeles headquarters. Our garments are created using locally sourced deadstock and vintage fabrics, as well as exclusive plant-based and certified fabrics we developed in Los Angeles from natural fibers free of chemicals and with low consumption. minimal water, explains Miro, recognizing the importance of each element that goes into the finished product. All of our sewing partners are family businesses where we are committed to providing fair wages and safe working conditions.





Despite any clever marketing or cute campaigns, fashion has no future (let alone sustainable) without the honest work of the people who make it up. They lead by example, pushing brands to change and giving people who love fashion the blueprint to help them. As Miro says, I always strive to positively influence others by proving that you can do what you love, while doing better for the planet and the community. And, we would add, it’s still a good look.