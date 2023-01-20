Rick Owens FW23 “LUXOR” fashion show and collection





In keeping with this season’s downscaling theme, Rick Owens launches his Fall/Winter 2023 “LUXOR” menswear collection with “REDUCED ARCHITECTURAL SHAPES WITH A BREATH OF SLEAZY SEVENTIES PSEUDO-MYSTICISM” at the forefront of everything that. Owensism was commonplace: a room filled with fog, metal benches, an elevated brutalist track, opening onto Tyrone Dylan Susman, the likes of Michle Lamy, Usher, David Beckham and J Balvin all present. “LUXOR”, then, was once again to be a moment for the famous designer. The shoulders were pointed, the waists pinched, the chests bare, and it was all a show of Owens’ dark mastery. For FW23, the little details matter more than ever, with gloves in shiny, shaved hair on calf leather that are made – by hand – in a 25-step process in a traditional Italian factory. Likewise, the use of soft and waxy pirarucu fish skins, which are tanned in Brazil and finished in Italy, are responsibly sourced and benefit Brazil’s indigenous communities, have been meticulously selected for their quality before being processed into an intricate, billowing and pleated cape that drapes from the model’s neck, sitting on an A-line skirt and a new iteration of heeled boots. No stone has been left unturned here. Only the finest cowhides were made into various shaggy jackets, most of which sported designer signatures like rear buckles and straps, pointed shoulders and extensions. Even when Owens destroys something, like the barely-there jeans, it’s still 18-ounce Japanese Selvidge denim that’s used. That quality is something you can see in the photos, but is reinforced in the real world of Owens’ shows. As the models stomped along the metal grid runway, we found her Kiss Boot redone in the shapes of the knees and thighs, what appeared to be thicker soles and the transparent heel application added to a new boot . These new boots were orthopedic, with straps going across and up the foot. Leather uppers were thick and padded, and offset the harsh shapes and structures that have infiltrated much of the models this season. Perhaps it was a commentary on life today – as the designer said, “THERE IS A BITTERNESS IN CREATING A COLLECTION DURING A WAR – A DESIRE TO CONTRIBUTE TO OUR BEST FALLING INTO AN INDUSTRY THAT MUST REMAIN VIABLE, BUT WITH A SENSE OF FRUSTRATION THAT NOTHING IS ENOUGH.” Other than that, we found odes to Owens’ past creations. For example, the bulbous, edgy shapes that his wife and muse Michel Lamy is known to wear came to the FW23 catwalk in balls of leather and curvaceous shapes, twisting and wrapping around the body. The same was explored in nylon, while the coats we usually see Owens himself wearing were over-the-top beyond anything that had come before. Now coming in suede and shearling, the coats flared out from the shoulders and, at the back, were almost three feet wide. From crystal and metal cuff bracelets to sunglasses, shoes and all the above, Owens has once again proven himself to be the go-to name on the PFW calendar. Take a look at the collection above and discover more content from Hypebeast on our dedicated Paris Fashion Week FW23 page. ICYMI, discover the wacky and marvelous universe of Walter van Beirendonck.

