AMI Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week





Alexandre Mattiussi gets back into shape with the AMIs Fall/Winter 2023 show. Held inside the grand Opra Bastille, AMI welcomed hundreds of Paris Fashion Week attendees to the contemporary opera house designed by Carlos Ott, lining the aisles with a plush cream rug, picnic chairs and glowing lighting. Starting the show was a couture denouement, perfected as expected from the brand. Silk shirts, boxy chore jackets and drop shoulders were all a buffet of cream, a tonal color that perfectly showcased AMI’s execution. Underneath we find sheer tank tops and turtlenecks, a nod that implied AMI’s tailoring – and clientele – is for urban chic get-togethers. As the collection continued, the tailoring became more loose and relaxed, suggesting that the city-dweller was now at home, lounging in his daily clothes. Pants from before were now navy blue and cut even looser with a touch of cargo pants as pockets adorned the high legged sides, and belts incorporated into the waistband of the pants began to drape to the floor alongside equally comfortable outerwear. A diverse age range helped represent the wearer of AMI – simply put, anyone who cares about a good fit. Whether double-breasted or single-breasted, sleeveless, floor-length or cropped, jackets and coats explored the brand’s ability to dress its vision up or down. From dresses and tops that shimmered more than the Eiffel Tower to crystal embellishments on a blazer (a nod to a big FW23 trend from Gucci, FENDI, BLUEMARBLE and others), the collection began to shimmer, to more than one title. Shrunken sky-blue woolen polo shirts brought smiles to onlookers as they welcomed a kind of youthful nostalgia; reminiscent of the kind of outfit a young professional would wear to make an impression, perhaps. A cropped pastel yellow leather bomber jacket evoked the same image, while oversized suede and shearling jackets, women’s blazers and luxurious navy wool jumpsuits were borrowed from our parents’ wardrobe – only now reinvented for someone on the go. To cover it all up, AMI presented a standout suede belted trench coat and, for a reveal, crystal-encrusted sheer tops that come out to play the night. All in all, AMI FW23 was an everyday dress-up exercise, if your daily motivation is to make everything a little more special. Take a look at the collection in the gallery above and check out more content from Paris Fashion Week FW23 on Hypebeast. In other news, Louis Vuitton has launched its FW23 collection co-designed by Colm Dillane.

