Mentorship program taking teenage fashion designers from Detroit to New York





DETROIT (WXYZ) Talent, creativity and a passion for fashion design take five Detroit teenagers on their first of what are sure to be many trips to New York. It’s part of a collaboration between Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively carries black designer clothing. Through Maison Black founder Tori Nichel, the teens, all young black men who are part of BGCSM’s Fashion Industry Club, were paired with New York-based designers to guide them in crafting designs. a complete look that will be presented next month at the Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessey Tower during New York Fashion Week. The rising young stars featured are Carlos Pearson, Arma’n, Trent Garcon, Shawn Woodward and Langston Howard. Teenage girls are also part of the Fashion Industry Club, but for this particular mentorship program, Nichel explained why the focus is on young black designers. “We want to create these safe spaces for our young black men to thrive, unapologetically, and then disrupt the market with their ingenuity and creativity,” Nichel said, adding that the talent and drive of young men have helped him. really blown away. With the help of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan, the young men are raising money for their upcoming trip to New York City to help them with everything from transportation and accommodations to their presentation and job opportunities. explore a city that is at the heart of the fashion industry. If you would like to contribute, you can do so via a GoFundMe page set up for them. Veteran fashion designer Omar Jermaine is one of the mentors involved in the project. “I see a lot of creativity,” Jermaine said. “One of the things that stood out to me and some of the other mentors was the ability of these young people to have their finger on the pulse of what’s really going on and what fashion trends are.” Shawn H. Wilson, President and CEO of BGCSM, said, “These men can not only pass on their technical knowledge of the fashion industry, but also give young people the tools to cross the racial barriers that come with the being an entrepreneur of color. Due to the heightened security of designs shown during New York Fashion Week, looks created by young designers may only be shown publicly after they have been officially revealed during Fashion Week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/positively-detroit/creativity-talent-passion-taking-detroit-teen-designers-to-new-york-for-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos