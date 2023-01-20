Amanda Holden looks sensational in a black button up dress

She likes to attract attention with her range of outfits.

And Thursday morning was no different for Amanda Holden, who turned heads as she left Heart FM after another day of presenting.

The broadcaster, 51, opted for a black button-up dress by Karen Millen with a white blouse underneath.

Her blouse featured a tie around her neck and she carried a black bag with a gold chain, containing her essentials.

Amanda, who was holding a bouquet of flowers, smiled as she walked through Leicester Square.

The star also wore a pair of Maison Valentino heels which added inches to her figure.

She wore her blonde locks loose, completing her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Earlier, the broadcaster took to her Instagram Story to show off her outfit to her 1.8 million followers, posing for a photo and video.

It comes after Amanda looked nothing short of amazing on set for a racy new photoshoot on Monday.

The judge and radio host of TheBritain’s Got Talent sizzled as she showed off her age-defying figure in nothing but a bathrobe as she posed for Sam Faiers’ brand Revive Collagen.

Amanda shared a short clip of herself posing on the edge of a bath during filming, saying, “So good to be back with @revivecollagen.”

The stunned star showing off a golden tan, fresh pedicure and with her blonde locks and shoulders in tousled curls.

She could be seen putting on a long-legged display in the dress and posing seductively while baring one shoulder.