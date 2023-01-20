Fashion
Amanda Holden looks sensational in a black button up dress
Amanda Holden looks sensational in a button down black dress worn over a white blouse as she leaves Heart FM radio studios with flowers
She likes to attract attention with her range of outfits.
And Thursday morning was no different for Amanda Holden, who turned heads as she left Heart FM after another day of presenting.
The broadcaster, 51, opted for a black button-up dress by Karen Millen with a white blouse underneath.
Beauty: Amanda Holden turned heads as she left Heart FM after another day of presenting, sporting a button down black dress with a white blouse underneath
Her blouse featured a tie around her neck and she carried a black bag with a gold chain, containing her essentials.
Amanda, who was holding a bouquet of flowers, smiled as she walked through Leicester Square.
The star also wore a pair of Maison Valentino heels which added inches to her figure.
She wore her blonde locks loose, completing her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.
Elegant: Her blouse featured a tie around her neck and she carried a black bag with a gold chain, containing her essentials
Pretty: The star also wore a pair of Maison Valentino heels that added inches to her figure and carried her blonde locks loose
Earlier, the broadcaster took to her Instagram Story to show off her outfit to her 1.8 million followers, posing for a photo and video.
It comes after Amanda looked nothing short of amazing on set for a racy new photoshoot on Monday.
The judge and radio host of TheBritain’s Got Talent sizzled as she showed off her age-defying figure in nothing but a bathrobe as she posed for Sam Faiers’ brand Revive Collagen.
Glam: The broadcaster took to his Instagram story earlier on Thursday to show off his outfit to his 1.8 million followers, posing for a photo and video
Amanda shared a short clip of herself posing on the edge of a bath during filming, saying, “So good to be back with @revivecollagen.”
The stunned star showing off a golden tan, fresh pedicure and with her blonde locks and shoulders in tousled curls.
She could be seen putting on a long-legged display in the dress and posing seductively while baring one shoulder.
‘So good to be back’: Amanda looked nothing short of amazing on set in a racy new photoshoot on Monday
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11653823/Amanda-Holden-looks-sensational-button-black-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US steps up pressure on Turkey to ratify NATO’s northern expansion
- Can Bollywood publicists make or break celebrities’ careers?
- Amanda Holden looks sensational in a black button up dress
- 2023: Invitation to Innovation
- Trump calls for political journalists to be jailed for Dobbs abortion leak
- Hollywood Ozempic craze triggers ‘frustrating’ drug shortages for diabetics
- British Labor Prime Minister Starmer slams Prime Minister’s absence from Davos and touts new ‘reverse-OPEC’ alliance
- Why there will never be a last dance for Australian cricket
- Missing woman’s mother distrusts stepson’s Google history – NBC Boston
- NHS student nurses reveal what drew them to the profession – BBC Newsnight
- Chinese President Xi Jinping worried on the eve of Lunar New Year festivities
- New BBC documentary puts Narendra Modi back in the dock