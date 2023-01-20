2023 Met Gala dress code revealed





This year, the Costume Institute’s exhibition, also known as the Met Gala, will pay tribute to the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, as reported by the Deseret News. Wednesday, vogue reported more details about the event which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. Who are the Met Gala Co-Chairs? The 2023 Met Gala co-chairs will be Micheala Coel, Rodger Federer, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, vogue reported. The co-chairs were intentionally chosen from a wide variety of backgrounds. Dua Lipa is known for her musical talent, she is a three-time Grammy Award winner. Rodger Federer made a name for himself during his tennis career, which spanned two decades. He retired from the sport this fall to focus on his philanthropic endeavours. Penelope Cruz is a four-time Oscar nominee and muse of Lagerfeld. And Micheala Coel rose to fame for her performance in I May Destroy You, reports vogue. What is the Met Gala theme? The 2023 Met Gala theme will pay tribute to Lagerfeld, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, as previously reported by Deseret News. Lagerfeld has led some of the greatest fashion houses in history, such as Chanel, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, Patou and her eponymous brand. Lagerfeld isn’t the first designer featured at the Met Gala. The benefit has previously featured Christian Dior, Comme des Garons and Gianni Versace, according to the Deseret News. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will feature 150 original looks from the designers’ careers, and the showcase will explore designs from the 1950s through to Lagerfeld’s final designs in 2019. Many of the featured designs will be paired with sketches by Lagerfeld, per vogue. What is the Met Gala dress code? The Met Gala 2023 dress code is In Honor of Karl. vogue reported Wednesday. It’s a time for all esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has many wonderful ways to do this, vogue says dress code. This year’s Met Gala guests have a few different routes they could take to honor the late designer. Lagerfeld’s designs span decades at various fashion houses. Guests could choose to wear one of Lagerfeld’s vintage designs, a modern look from one of the many fashion houses he left his mark on, such as Chanel, or an original Lagerfelds-inspired look. style. When is the 2023 Met Gala? In typical Met Gala tradition, the event will take place on the first Monday in May, which lands on May 1, 2023, per She. It is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. To watch Met Gala red carpet coverage from home, live streams are usually available online on Vogue, Rolling Stone and E!. Coverage historically begins at 4 p.m. MST.

