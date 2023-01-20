HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE FW23 at Paris Fashion Week





Issey Miyake’s legacy lives on with the House’s all-new HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Taking place at the Palais de Tokyo, the brand’s presentation at Paris Fashion Week was more of a performance than a runway show, and that’s what sets the brand apart from the rest. HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE is a brand that avoids trends and stays true to its way. Pleats were naturally in abundance, but without the late, great Miyake at the helm, how does the design team take the sub-brand to the next level? Technical clothing. Innovative jackets that jumped up, down, side to side and featured angled hoods, storm flaps and rear aprons were a total highlight this season. It showed the brand’s ability to subvert its own code of pleated goodness, using pleats instead to create an original origami coat. Likewise, many pieces transformed pleats into wider pleats and creases – a lavender vest entered the tech realm like the aforementioned jackets, while his signature trench coat was redone in muted gray hues that hid the oversized pleated materials, this season less spring accordion than before. Sure, the usual array of HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE pieces popped up on tops, bottoms and outerwear, but it was high nonetheless. Geometric lines and patterns carved their own way on top-to-bottom pleated coats, darting the eye all over the wearer, while floor-length T-shirt dresses and a rather dramatic skirt in red hinted at (even more) progressive and expressive future for the brand. The collection included 42 looks, and each of them told a different part of the HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE story. From a jersey sweater that used pleats on the arms to indicate its part in the brand, to looks synonymous with the House, everything came together for a uniform fit for all occasions. And this was explored in the show itself, which featured multiple interludes of artistic dancers moving around the room with lightweight fabrics and bright lights following their every move, showing that HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE is the brand that moves. with your body. Take a look at the HOMME PLISS ISSEY MIYAKE FW23 collection in the gallery above, and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more Paris Fashion Week FW23 content as the days go by. For more standout fashion, check out Hed Mayner FW23.

