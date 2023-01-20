What employers can learn from the Missouri House dress code debacle





Comment this story Comment As inclusive as I try to be, I’m as limited as anyone by unconscious bias. Take, for example, my last response to a young-looking man who wants to appear more mature. I found your advice insufficient for people like me, said David Barrett, a retiree from Ellicott City, Maryland, and a self-proclaimed brown-skinned African-American man. Barrett has spent his long career in information technology navigating clearly worded work style advice with white men in mind. I have no problem with hair on my face or sunscreen, he said in an email. He scores a point. When discussing anti-aging measures, my melanin-deficient mindset settled on sunscreen, but skincare would have covered the spectrum better. (Although even darker skin tones are susceptible to melanoma, so let’s keep some SPF in the mix.) I could have dug deeper to find sources with advice on hairstyles specific to black men. Job Advice: Is it legal to deny a promotion to someone with a beard? I share this mea culpa as a transition to a larger issue: dress codes. Specifically, how to accommodate and respect the traditions and mores of a diverse group when establishing a common standard for workplace dress. The Missouri House of Representatives recently considered updating its dress code to compel female lawmakers wear professional attire, including jackets on the floor and lower gallery of the Chamber. Previously, the code only called for a blazer or sweater with a dress, skirt or slacks. On paper, the change seems innocuous and more in line with the existing rule for men: business attire, including coat, tie, dress pants, and dress shoes or boots. But context matters. The proposal generated backlash for exclusively targeting women and the extent to which they cover themselves. You may recall a similar uproar in the U.S. Congress in 2017, when congresswomen successfully fought for their right to bare arms after House leaders tried to enforce a rule barring women journalists and legislators to appear in sleeveless attire. Past and present attempts to impose and enforce restrictions on how women present themselves tend to raise concerns that more consequential restrictions on women are on the way. Given the national political atmosphere in 2017 and the current struggle for birth control and abortion rights, this sensitivity is not unreasonable. For the record, I’m indifferent to bare shoulders at work, especially in hot, swampy places in the summer. I just prefer blazers because I work in a world where (1) square shoulders convey authority and (2) the thermostat is too low. Although the Missouri lawmaker who proposed the jacket rule, Rep. Ann Kelley (R), is a woman, that hasn’t deterred two of her female colleagues across the aisle from challenging questioned her interpretation of appropriate attire, calling her out for wearing a pink sequined top to work. So what is appropriate and why do you decide? Representative Ashley Aune (D) required to know. This is a great two-part question for any group trying to set standards for workplace dress: what is appropriate? And who can make this call? There is a difference between dressing for decor and dressing for effect. A few years ago, a style coach kindly but firmly advised me that my flared pant legs, sparkly cardigans and bohemian accessories, all perfectly appropriate in my office, didn’t give off the vibe of a polished professional. . Workers hoping to advance in any industry must make the same distinction between simply dressing for their surroundings and going above and beyond to achieve the desired effect: gaining confidence, appearing authoritative and projecting the presence of the executive.” Employers and legislative leaders have the right to establish dress codes to establish group consistency and identity. But they get in trouble when they design rules that focus too much on effects that have little to do with the requirements of the setting, for example, trying to make employees more feminine or less awkward for some people, or by prohibiting certain hairstyles or clothes that do not. adapt to the culture. (Read: Match the race, gender or social origin of those who write the rules.) In some settings, everyone must project the same effect for safety, efficacy, or brand reasons. Strict compliance eases confusion and keeps everyone focused on the job. It’s the principle of uniforms and codes where the rules are downright levitical: no denim, no visible tattoos, no jewelry, no exposed flesh from shoulder to elbow. If maintaining a particular effect is important to the business, the rules should be transparent about it, rather than relying on vague terms like appropriate and professional, which are open to individual interpretation. But in most workplaces, public or private, the purpose of dress code is simply to establish a minimum collective standard that still allows for diversity of expression, beliefs, and needs. Smart decision makers will consider the effect on those covered by these rules, solicit general feedback to make the wording detailed and inclusive, ideally before laying accidental landmines, and apply the rules consistently. In the end, although the Missouri House passed the jacket rule, it conceded a point to dissenting lawmakers, adding cardigans as a cheaper and more adaptable option. Incidentally, Missouri lawmakers are at least consistent in enforcing their vaguely worded standards, regardless of party or gender. Just last year, a state senator who appeared on the floor of overalls something not prohibited by any written rule has been stripped of committee assignments by its own party leadership. When you dress for the effect, sometimes the effect is not what you expect.

