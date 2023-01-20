Rosala Plays Angel Dior’s AIO During Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Performance





On January 19, Rosala brought her admiration for world music to the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection in Paris, France. The Spanish singer-songwriter played the Dominican rapper Angel Dior’s AIO dembow banger, as well as Brazilian funk Sento no Bico da Glock by DJ Gabriel do Borel, Mc Lucy and MC Rogin in his live performance. She also performed hits from her albums MOTOMAMI, The bad willand Los Angeles. Rosalas’ performance begins by showing an aging baby to a man, then packs his favorite toys, instruments and keepsakes into a bag before walking out the door. She then steps out on top of a car singing CANDY while wearing oversized sweatpants and a puffer jacket combo paired with sunglasses. She continues the performance with remixes and excerpts from SAOKO, DE AQU NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa), DESPECH and De Plata, while Louis Vuitton models present the new collection on the catwalk. During the Sento no Bico da Glock clip, the HENTAI singer is seen jumping on a bed. As for the Diors AIO feature, Rosala is seen dancing in and out of the car, rocking her hair back and forth. She then closes the show by singing CUUUUuuuuuute. Other artists who performed during her 23-minute performance included Spanish singer Camarn de la Isla and Lebanese producer Ahmad H Music. Rosala includes Dominican street artist Angel Dior’s “AIO” dembow in the setlist of her presentation for the new Louis Vuitton collection show. Rosala has taken Dominican street art as far as it’s ever gone pic.twitter.com/u1qUHQS31x – height of sin (@motocarl_) January 19, 2023 On social networks, fans are delighted with his musical selections. A Twitter user wrote: Angel Dior and Rosalia at the LV fashion show… I’m speechless. Another Twitter user echoed the same sentiment: FUNK CARIOCA, JERSEY CLUB AND ANGEL DIOR AT THE LV MERCI ROSALIA FASHION SHOW. FUNK CARIOCA, JERSEY CLUB AND ANGEL DIOR AT THE LV MERCI ROSALIA SHOW — Mars (@g0uzes) January 19, 2023 This is a big moment for Dominican dembow and Brazilian funk, as the two diverse genres receive worldwide recognition. Angel Dior was special guest on the Bad Bunny’s Worlds Hottest Tour in the Dominican Republic, while Brazilian star Anita frequently takes Brazilian funk to big stages like his Coachella set and award shows. Watch the full performance below.

