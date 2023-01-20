Louis Vuitton Collection Colm Dillane PFW FW23





From the moment you entered the world of Louis Vuitton , you will inevitably be welcomed by an exemplary story. For Fall/Winter 2023, Louis Vuitton taps KidSuper founder Colm Dillane to be the house’s first designer to co-create the post-Virgil Abloh menswear collection. The show started with a surprise performance by Motomami singer Rosalia, setting the soundtrack and stage for an eclectic presentation. Louis Vuitton’s decor was the start of an ongoing story with each part of the show broken down like the rooms of a house. From the start of the track, the setting resembled that of a hospital room, while the next part seemed like a child’s bedroom, transitioning to a teenager’s bedroom to set the tone for a passing story. adulthood. Emphasizing the theme of growth, the collection was an ongoing artistic dialogue that told a child’s story in which the prelude follows the majority of the boy from infancy to age twenty. Louis Vuitton tells the story of the practices of men at their developmental age, as well as the inner child that never seems to go away. Designed by Louis Vuitton’s in-house Prt–Porter Homme team in collaboration with Dillane, the collection was an amalgamation of design elements drawn from both Abloh and Dillane’s use of bold, wild colors. Dillane’s touch with the flowing suits and bold patterns complemented the staple Abloh elements incorporated over the years at Louis Vuitton. Eclectic costumes with oversized aesthetics as well as refined and detailed pieces including an entire costume made of notes, see the house continue to thrive in the contemporary era. Emblazoned Louis Vuitton varsity jackets as well as exaggerated puffer jackets continue to be a staple of the FW23 collection. Take a look above at the complete Louis Vuitton FW23 collection. In other fashion news, SOLID HOMME FW23 wants you to “step into the void”.

