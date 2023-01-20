Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sarfaraz snub with ‘fashion show’ mockery of selectors | locust

What more does Sarfaraz Khan need to do to win a well-deserved Test call? Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has fired a new salvo at the All India selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma for ignoring rising star Sarfaraz amid his scorching form in the domestic arena. Neglected for the highly publicized test series between India and Australia, promising young talent Sarfaraz picked up around 100 to continue his fascinating run on the Indian national circuit.

Days after former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad slammed national selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz, batting legend Gavaskar has thrown his support behind the in-form hitter by taking an epic dig at the All India Selection Committee. The former India skipper and full-time cricketer also slammed Sarfaraz’s critics for questioning his fitness. In his hard-hitting statement against the national selectors, batting legend Gavaskar said cricketers come in all shapes and sizes.

If you’re only looking for slim, trim men, you might as well go to a fashion show and find other models and give their hands a bat and a ball, then make them better. That’s not the way cricket goes. You have cricketers of all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by size, go by scores or wickets. He doesn’t stay off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field. So all that tells you is that the man is fit,” Gavaskar said. India today.

Gavaskar’s remarks came days after Sarfaraz slammed his third century in the 2023 Ranji Trophy. The leadoff batter propelled Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai to 293 in their first inning against Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Legendary cricketer Gavaskar has also claimed that the Yo-Yo test can never be the only criteria for selection.

How can you score runs? I think at the end of the day, if you’re out of shape, you’re not going to score hundreds. Cricket fitness is the most important thing. The Yo-Yo test cannot be the only criterion. You need to make sure that the man is fit for cricket as well. If whoever the person is fit for cricket then I don’t think it should matter, Gavaskar added.