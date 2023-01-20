Moody Dump Fire: Time to Dress for Dystopian Stress, Alabama





Headache. To cough. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers run 24 hours a day and the smell won’t go away, writes Al.coms Dennis Pillion. For 53+ days, these things have been the reality for hundreds of Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight. Related: Alabama Landfill Fire Causing Headaches, Fear, and Smells Follows Me Wherever I Go Related: Emergency declared: Ivey calls on EPA to fight raging landfill fire in Alabama – al.com Related: Moody’s landfill fire is likely a crime scene, senior county official says – Reuters Let’s make a hot fashion statement, Alabama. Break out the gas masks and Hazmat Grim Reaper robes. It’s time to dress up for dystopian stress. Jean Archibald writes: ADEM has to represent Alabama doesn’t even matter. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said in a statement this month Nearly a month after the fire started, Alabamians can protect themselves in the following ways: Limit outdoor activities.

Install high efficiency filters in heating and air conditioning systems.

Seal areas where outside air can enter the house with caulk or other material (this will also pay dividends after the fire goes out).

Consider getting a personal air quality monitor.

Since the smoke can linger for an extended period, people with respiratory health issues may consider moving temporarily. In other words, it’s on you, Alabama. As is almost always the case when ADEM is involved. Seal yourself in your house if you’re having trouble breathing (you’ll be glad you did!). Or move. Or you can stay put and make a hot fashion statement. Just say. Related: Archibald: ADEM knew years ago Moody’s discharge was a threat Related: Moody’s Landfill Fire: Watch the stunning drone footage – al.com Related: Moody’s Landfill Fire: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Unauthorized Illegal Landfill Kyle Whitmire (@WaronDumb) retweeted the story of Governor Ivey calling for EPA help with this comment: We should call it shooting an Alabama. Trash talk feds when they offer help. Asking for help when it’s too late. Amen. True Stories and Stuff by JD Crowe Fairhope’s Mysterious Bubble Guy and the Art of the Zen Bubble How I Met Dr. Seuss Robert Plant gave me a whim. Thank you, David Coverdale I was ZZ Tops drummer one night and got kidnapped by a groupie Veterans have no better friend on earth than this Alabama dentist Check more cartoons and stuff by JD Crowe I dream that one day in Alabama, MLK will no longer share a vacation with Robert E. Lee – al.com Love, prayers and support for the devastated victims of the Alabama tornado – al.com Abortion: AG Steve Marshall has a very particular set of skills to punish women – al.com Chaos GOP: What’s for dinner the next two years – al.com Bryce Young and Will Anderson: Crimson Tide Appreciation Day Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders – al.com New Year’s Day 2023: we have a clean web. Don’t waste it – al.com JD Crowe is the cartoonist for Alabama Media Group and AL.com. He won the RFK Human Rights Award for Editorial Cartoons in 2020. In 2018, he received the Rex Babin Memorial Award for local and state cartoons by the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. Follow JD on FacebookTwitter @Crowam and Instagram @JDCrowepix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/opinion/2023/01/moody-landfill-fire-time-to-dress-for-dystopian-stress-alabama.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos