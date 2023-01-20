Fashion startup Web3 Syky raises $9.5 million





Diving brief: Luxury fashion platform Heartbeat raised $9.5 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced this week . Seven Seven Six, the investment company created by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, led the funding round, and Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital Group and Polygon Ventures also participated in the round.

The company said the funding would allow it to run Heartbeat Founder and CEO Alice Decline s provides and enables designers to curate, generate, share and exchange their fashion collections, according to a press release from the company.

The company also said it plans to release its first non-fungible token, the Keystone, on Friday, which will serve as a membership card to access the company’s membership area and other fashion events. Keystone holders will also receive fashion and tech stories and gain access to its network of creatives. Fifty Keystones will be awarded to budding designers, through the announcement. Overview of the dive: Along with other brands and retailers experimenting with NFTs, Syky bundles exclusive benefits with its token. The company said it will offer token holders access to exclusive creator collections and advance notice of its alpha and beta releases and partner projects, according to the press release. Fashion is on the verge of a renaissance, powered by technology and the next generation of designers, Delahunt said in a statement. With Syky, we aim to build a platform that equalizes creative opportunities for budding designers, showcases the best in fashion from emerging and established brands, and cultivates a community passionate about changing fashion. Meanwhile, other brands and retailers have experimented with their own virtual markets. In November, Nike launched its online hub for Nike members to collect and co-create virtual goods, including shoes and jerseys. That same month, Adidas introduces a product category on its website for virtual goods. Other brands, including Puma, Lacoste and Tiffanyunveiled NFT projects with special benefits. But as brands and retailers dive headfirst into the metaverse and launch non-fungible token projects, it remains to be seen if consumers will fully embrace the concept and how it will develop over time. In May, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence released a survey indicating that 74% of consumers surveyed had heard of the Metaverse, but only 15% felt they could explain the idea to others. And a July Forrester report warned that virtual shoppers will not have interoperable experiences even in a decade.

