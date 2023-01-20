Barely recognizable Shia LaBeouf wears high heels and dress





On the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming sci-fi epic Megalopolis, amid rumors of chaos and clashes, troubled actor Shia LaBeouf steps into character. The actor was once spotted sporting heavy eyeliner, but LaBeouf is now leaning heavily into his character with a borderline drag suit. Spotted on January 19 by paparazzi, LaBeouf wore a gold hairpiece, corset, handbag and jewelry with a flowing, high-cut dress and high heels. The effect, combined with the makeup, is transformative: LaBeouf is barely recognizable. It’s unclear what exactly LaBeouf’s performance is, as only a few details about Coppola Megalopolis have been revealed, but considering he’s surrounded by over 20 other doll women, including a glam Chloe Fineman, one can only assume that wherever LaBeouf’s character goes, a party follows. However, the same cannot be said for Shia LaBeouf in reality. End of August 2022 THE REAL podcast episodeLaBeouf essentially admitted to former FKA partner twigs’ allegations that LaBeouf physically and mentally abused her. The normally selfish LaBeouf basically backed up everything the FKA Twigs put forth, confessing that he “hurt this woman. And in doing so, I hurt a lot of other people, and a lot of other people before. this woman.” LaBeouf claimed he needed to make amends with not just twigs, which he didn’t name in the interview, before working on another movie. However, he was involved in Megalopolis for months already and had been working on the controversy plagued by don’t worry darling before that. It is distressing that, despite his dastardly actions, LaBeouf continues to find work. Megalopoliswhich stars Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito and others alongside LaBeouf, has meanwhile overcome its own dramas. Industry reports suggested that Coppola had shown himself incapable of managing Megalopolis. With a budget of 100 million dollars mainly financed by Coppola himself, Megalopolis traveled through visual effects teams, art departments, and other crew members. It’s unclear whether production can go ahead as planned, an unnamed production source said, describing the film’s position as “perilous” and “chaotic”. Coppola, for his part, disputed the charges. I like my casting, I like what I get every day, Coppola said in response. I’m on time and on budget, and that’s what’s important to me. Shop our favorite products

