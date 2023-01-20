Fashion
Jennifer Coolidge Shows Off Killer Curves in Sheer Dress at Shotgun Wedding Premiere
Jennifer Coolidge had all eyes on her when she made a stunning arrival at the premiere of her new film Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday.
Coolidge – who just picked up a win at the Critics’ Choice Awards –joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
The actress, 61, flaunted her killer curves in a sheer black dress with ruching at the sides and across the bust.
Keep it Coolidge! Homecoming queen Jennifer Coolidge had all eyes on her as she made a stunning arrival at the premiere of her new film Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday
The Legally Blonde star’s sexy outfit had sheer sleeves and fell just above her knees.
Her voluminous blonde hair fell across her chest in even waves styled by Marc Mena, using products from Better Not Younger.
To create what he described as a ‘sexy AF blowout’, Mena used Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener, the brand’s Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hairspray and Anti-Aging Protection Spray. heat and taming No Remorse.
Coolidge continued the bombshell theme by rocking smokey eyeshadow.
She strutted for the photographers in a pair of classic black heels.
Coolidge had a noticeable glow as he flashed his killer smile ahead of the romantic comedy screening.
Curves: The actress, 61, flaunted her killer curves in a sheer black dress with side and bust ruching
Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who have gathered all their loved ones for a dream destination wedding, but then start to get cold feet.
According to the film’s synopsis, the ceremony is crashed by a band of pirates and all the guests are taken hostage.
Then, under pressure to decide whether or not to marry, the bride and groom must battle the pirates and save the day.
Fit: The Legally Blonde star’s sexy shirt had sheer sleeves and fell just above her knees
Blondie: Her voluminous blonde hair fell across her chest in even waves and she rocked smoky eyeshadow
Coolidge plays one of the guests at the couple’s wedding.
Shotgun Wedding will mark Lopez’s eleventh romantic comedy and second straight-to-stream movie with Amazon Studios.
It was originally released in Singapore and Indonesia in December, but will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video from Friday, January 27.
Shotgun Wedding: The Movie was originally released in Singapore and Indonesia in December, but will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video from Friday, January 27. It stars Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles.
Coolidge plays one of the soon-to-be-married couple’s wedding guests
It’s been a busy past few weeks for Coolidge as she hits the awards circuit with the cast of the hit HBO series The White Lotus.
Coolidge plays fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid: an eccentric, loving heiress.
The show follows a group of guests vacationing at the exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus, for a week.
But relaxing and recharging in paradise is thwarted as each passing day brings out “a darker complexity in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel workers and the idyllic place itself”, according to thesynopsis.
The White Lotus: It’s been a busy past few weeks for Coolidge as she hit the awards circuit with the cast of the hit HBO series The White Lotus. Coolidge plays fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid, who is an eccentric and loving heiress
Coolidge’s performance earned him critical acclaim as well as a number of coveted accolades.
Earlier this month, she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Limited TV Series/Movie. She beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza, as well as the likes of Claire Danes and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
A few days later, Coolidge walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
She also won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Movie or Series at the Emmy’s in September.
Winner: Last Sunday, Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11652017/Jennifer-Coolidge-shows-killer-curves-sheer-dress-Shotgun-Wedding-premiere.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The government is determined to disqualify me from politics: Imran Khan
- Jennifer Coolidge Shows Off Killer Curves in Sheer Dress at Shotgun Wedding Premiere
- 14 people were killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv, including Ukraine’s interior minister
- David Byrnes Disco Musical About Imelda Marcos Comes to Broadway | Smart News
- Google enlists help from Larry Page and Sergey Brin for AI fight
- Study Finds Chemotherapy Before Surgery Lowers Risk of Colon Cancer Recurrence
- Xi’s authority shaken by sudden Covid reversal, but iron grip on power remains intact | Xi Jinping
- UK weather map: where it could snow in the next 24 hours
- Williams posts 29 & 15, Tigers put Shockers away
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends Prime Minister Modi; Rejects the request of an MP of Pakistani origin
- Barely recognizable Shia LaBeouf wears high heels and dress
- Swiggy layoffs: Swiggy lays off 380 employees: Read CEO Sriharsha Majety’s layoff email