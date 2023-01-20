Jennifer Coolidge Shows Off Killer Curves in Sheer Dress at Shotgun Wedding Premiere

Jennifer Coolidge had all eyes on her when she made a stunning arrival at the premiere of her new film Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday.

Coolidge – who just picked up a win at the Critics’ Choice Awards –joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.

The actress, 61, flaunted her killer curves in a sheer black dress with ruching at the sides and across the bust.

Keep it Coolidge! Homecoming queen Jennifer Coolidge had all eyes on her as she made a stunning arrival at the premiere of her new film Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday

The Legally Blonde star’s sexy outfit had sheer sleeves and fell just above her knees.

Her voluminous blonde hair fell across her chest in even waves styled by Marc Mena, using products from Better Not Younger.

To create what he described as a ‘sexy AF blowout’, Mena used Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener, the brand’s Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hairspray and Anti-Aging Protection Spray. heat and taming No Remorse.

Coolidge continued the bombshell theme by rocking smokey eyeshadow.

She strutted for the photographers in a pair of classic black heels.

Coolidge had a noticeable glow as he flashed his killer smile ahead of the romantic comedy screening.

Curves: The actress, 61, flaunted her killer curves in a sheer black dress with side and bust ruching

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who have gathered all their loved ones for a dream destination wedding, but then start to get cold feet.

According to the film’s synopsis, the ceremony is crashed by a band of pirates and all the guests are taken hostage.

Then, under pressure to decide whether or not to marry, the bride and groom must battle the pirates and save the day.

Fit: The Legally Blonde star’s sexy shirt had sheer sleeves and fell just above her knees

Blondie: Her voluminous blonde hair fell across her chest in even waves and she rocked smoky eyeshadow

Coolidge plays one of the guests at the couple’s wedding.

Shotgun Wedding will mark Lopez’s eleventh romantic comedy and second straight-to-stream movie with Amazon Studios.

It was originally released in Singapore and Indonesia in December, but will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video from Friday, January 27.

Shotgun Wedding: The Movie was originally released in Singapore and Indonesia in December, but will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video from Friday, January 27. It stars Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles.

Coolidge plays one of the soon-to-be-married couple’s wedding guests

It’s been a busy past few weeks for Coolidge as she hits the awards circuit with the cast of the hit HBO series The White Lotus.

Coolidge plays fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid: an eccentric, loving heiress.

The show follows a group of guests vacationing at the exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus, for a week.

But relaxing and recharging in paradise is thwarted as each passing day brings out “a darker complexity in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel workers and the idyllic place itself”, according to thesynopsis.

The White Lotus: It’s been a busy past few weeks for Coolidge as she hit the awards circuit with the cast of the hit HBO series The White Lotus. Coolidge plays fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid, who is an eccentric and loving heiress

Coolidge’s performance earned him critical acclaim as well as a number of coveted accolades.

Earlier this month, she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Limited TV Series/Movie. She beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza, as well as the likes of Claire Danes and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

A few days later, Coolidge walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

She also won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Movie or Series at the Emmy’s in September.