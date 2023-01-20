Woman forces bridesmaid to wear ‘ugly’ dress on wedding day

A woman, who posted that she asked security to remove her bridesmaid for showing up in the wrong dress, has received support online that her actions were justified.

Wife, who aired his grievances on Reddit under the username @Bridezillaxoxo, wrote that her close friend and bridesmaid skipped the dress code of the day and instead arrived at the wedding in a black dress.

“My wedding was back on Saturday December 31st,” the post began.

“In the country where I live, it is currently winter, and we have a lot of snow, so my wedding was a winter themed wedding. The color theme was forest green and gold.

“My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids’ dresses to be forest green as well. My bridesmaid’s dress was black and everyone had to wear accessories in gold,” Bridezillaxoxo added.

“I have this friend, we’ll call her Kat, who I asked to be one of my bridesmaids. When we went shopping and I told them the color theme that I was looking for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice, she said she thought it was not a flattering color and that I should choose something different and more “girly” “.

The woman wrote: “I said no because my wedding was winter themed and I thought the color would go perfectly with the theme. Fast forward we are all dressed up and heading down the stairs. Kat is the last person down and she’s wearing a black dress.”

The woman wrote that she confronted her bridesmaid and after a verbal altercation had her escorted out of the event by security.

She added that the couple have yet to reconcile and that “Kat” continues to send her abusive messages and demands to be reimbursed for the money she spent on the black dress she chose to wear.

The Redditor revealed that she paid for all of the pre-arranged and assigned bridesmaid dresses.

The post received 5,500 comments, with most Redditors agreeing that the bride was right to drop “Kat” from the wedding.

One wrote under the post, “She got embarrassed. She agreed to wear the dress you picked, then planned to change at the last minute in the hopes you’d let her go.” get away with it. She knew you would tell her no.”

Could you ever settle for choosing your own bridesmaid dress?

Tess Mann is a bridal couture fashion designer for her brands, Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture. She said Newsweek“As a bridal boutique owner and fashion designer, I’ve seen a major shift in wedding trends and specifically bridesmaid attire.

“Traditionally, the bride chooses a specific style and color for the entire bridal party, with an occasional change in style or color for the bridesmaid or matron of honor.

“However, recent trends have shown the shift from the precision of bride selection towards a consideration of bridesmaids’ personal tastes and comforts,” Mann added.

“Many brides have advised their bridesmaid to choose a style of cocktail dress or evening dress that flatters their body shape and size, as long as it matches her particular color theme selected, and that the bride has approved the choice of dress before ordering.”

Mann said: “In this particular situation where the bridesmaid is removed from the bridal procession, it is unclear what circumstances led to the improper attire or what additional underlying issues forced the bride to make the decision and remove the bridesmaid accused of any active involvement in the marriage.”

The couture designer added, “In all situations, bridesmaids should respect and adhere to the wishes of the bride.”

For Mann, this must be done within reasonable limits. The designer said bridesmaids should demonstrate open communication regarding a dress crisis and that any issues should be identified immediately and communicated.

Newsweek could not verify the details of this case.

