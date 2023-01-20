Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in See-Through Dress at Shotgun Wedding Premiere





Jennifer Lopez is perfection. The ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star turned heads in a sheer Valentino Haute Couture gown as she attended the Amazon Prime movie premiere last night and fans were definitely wowed by her daring red carpet moment. Wearing a crystal and bow embellished dress from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 couture collection, Lopez, who stars in the film with Josh Duhamel, looked in high spirits as she celebrated her latest project. actress, later share some pictures of her big night on Instagram. In one photo, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shows off the front of the dress, which features a full-skirted sheer overlay with a high neck worn over a nude catsuit adorned with a huge yellow bow. Lopez rocked a bright yellow bow under her sheer dress. jlo/Instagram The dress, which was covered in tiny flower-shaped crystals and sequins, ended in a dramatic long train at the back, a clever nod to the wedding-themed film. In fact, the new Mrs. Affleck wears 28 versions of her character’s wedding dress in the action-packed film, custom-designed by Galia Lahav for the stunts and drama involved in the film. “@shotgunweddingmovieWorld Premiere [white heart emoji] @primevideo,” she captioned the post, showing off close-ups of her stunning diamond chandelier earrings, a slicked up bun by Andrew Fitzsimons, and bronzed makeup. The star gave fans a better look at her huge diamond earrings in an Instagram snap. jlo/Instagram The ‘Marry Me’ actress finished her look with sparkly silver heels and wore a Tyler Ellis Clutch ($2,550) in yellow velvet for the premiere. The back of Lopez’s dress featured a bridal-style train. MovieMagic Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski commented with four diamond emojis, while a fan added, “Lovvvveee this dress, it’s intriguing to put the bow under the dress lovveeessss.” Lopez is another celebrity who’s embraced the sheer trend that’s been sweeping Hollywood lately, and with everyone from Florence Pugh to Kendall Jenner sporting sheer cuts, it shows no signs of stopping. The “Shotgun Wedding” co-stars shared a hug on the red carpet. Getty Images Aside from her standout red carpet moment, Lopez who recently revealed she is supposed to be the one kissing Madonna at the 2003 VMAs, she also showed some skin when she promoted the latest products from her JLo Beauty line, wearing nothing at all to reveal her latest serum and body cream. No matter what she’s wearing or showing off, Lopez always knows how to rock a red carpet. The actress greeted fans on the red carpet. Getty Images

