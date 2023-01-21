Jimin steals the show at the Dior Homme Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week





Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images Jimin kicks off 2023 in the right way at the Dior Homme Fall 2023 show in Paris. The newly appointed brand ambassador arrived on the scene to cheers from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the idol. And he didn’t disappoint with his look: Park Jimin wore a slightly oversized greige suit over a tan turtleneck, which gave him a sense of contemporary elegance. The singer – one of seven members of BTS – grounded his outfit with a pair of chunky lace-up Dior boots that matched his blazer and pants ensemble perfectly. With his hair parted in the middle, he looked playful yet refined. Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior Jimin posed confidently on the step-and-repeat before taking a seat in the front row, right next to teammate J-Hope, who was just yesterday at Louis Vuitton’s debut. (That’s right: Not one, but two members of BTS were at the Dior show – ARMY, how are you?) Scroll to continue Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior This comes days after Dior announced Jimin as its new global ambassador. “The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and uniqueness of the Dior style,” the brand shared in a statement. “This special bond seals, more than ever, his friendship with the house and Kim Jones.” “So excited to start a journey with @Dior!” Jimin shared on instagram. This isn’t the first time Dior and BTS have collaborated. In 2019, Kim Jones created looks on stage for the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour. With this ambassador, Jimin joins the ranks of Dior alongside other idols, including Jisoo from Blackpink. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionista.com/2023/01/jimin-dior-men-fall-2023-paris-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos