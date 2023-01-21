Fashion
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gen Z are rocking the ‘pantless’ fashion trend
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and other stars and fashion notables seem to think so. They usher in a Gen Z fashion trend of leaving the house in tights or underwear with no outerwear required. Sound risky? It’s just the latest way this generation is taking creative sartorial liberties to rebel.
“Fashion just expresses what’s happening in the larger sense in culture,” says longtime culture journalist Christina Binkley. “We are in an era that breaks the rules.”
Here’s why it seems the runways, red carpets and sidewalks are seeing less pants than ever.
What is the “pantless” trend?
That might mean a few different fashion choices, but it boils down to a lingerie-inspired outfit. Some come out wearing tights as pants (remember the uproar a few years ago about wearing leggings as pants?), men’s briefs with nothing else layered on (see: Hadid) or a bodysuit as a complete outfit.
We have Fashion Week and famous models to thank for this look that trickles down to everyday people. Creators love BottegaMiu Miu and Burberry showcased different versions of pantsless looks, and then it was only a matter of time before fashion influencers such as Kardashian-Jennersthe Hadids and Julia Fox made it the hottest fashion trend since Barbiecore.
“If you did that in the office, it’s a real nightmare,” jokes Binkley. But while it’s a decidedly NSFW fashion trend, it’s not terribly indecent by fashion world standards.
“In a lot of these cases, they’re no more revealing than they would be if they were in a bathing suit,” Binkley adds. “It seems a little shocking to those of us who aren’t used to seeing this, but these are just rules that someone made up at some point.”
Who becomes a Barbie doll? :The all-pink Barbiecore trend invites everyone to the Dream House
From ditching bras to pantsless: Gen Z is just the latest generation to rebel through fashion
The “pantless” trend isn’t just for all Gen Zers, from Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift to Tessa Thomson and Rita Ora. But the non-celebrities who embrace it are younger, and fashion experts say it’s the hallmark of this generation, which has already experienced without a bra.
“We’re known for taking things to the next level in all areas,” says Aiyana Ishmael, editorial assistant at Teen Vogue and self-proclaimed “Elder of Generation Z.” “That’s why Gen Z loves trends like this: because we’re like, ‘OK, this is crazy and I like the idea of hanging on to this craziness.’ … It’s just so different and probably something that feels rebellious.”
Breaking the rules isn’t exactly a new concept in fashion. The sex revolution of the ’70s sparked no-bra looks, which became and went out of style.
As Gen Z culture-makers, the oldest of whom are now in their 20s, seek to make their mark, they are faced with something their fashion predecessors did not: the ephemeral, oversaturated and internet competition.
The ability to constantly update our calendars means we’re always wondering, “What’s the next big thing? What’s the next viral moment?” said Ishmael.
Following:Everyone Wants to Influence the World: Inside Influencer Fame, Money, and Evolution
Do you dare to try the trend without pants?
For non-celebrities looking to follow the trend, there is a time and a place.
Ishmael recently dressed as Bella Hadid for a week as part of a project for Teen Voguewhich included recreating Hadid’s famous men’s briefs outfit for a day at the office.
“I was laughing with my coworkers, like, ‘Oh my God, I hope no one upstairs sees me while I’m walking around in these little shorts,'” Ishmael jokes. “I think it’s definitely tricky when you’re not a celebrity, but it’s definitely something you can always explore if you want to.”
It’s best to save this fashion experiment for a night out, she notes. For more inspiration, take a look at the celebrities who are rocking this trend the best. Ishmael singles out Fox as a fashion influencer to embody confidence.
“His style is so unabashed,” says Ishmael. “She’s very opinionated and even if (what she says) isn’t true, she feels very sure of herself. Every time she wears the craziest things…she feels so honest and true to itself, which is key to wearing anything. As long as you own it, that’s really what holds the outfit together.”
“It was humiliating”:Fashion diversity issues still exist, how the industry can evolve
