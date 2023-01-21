



Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared behind-the-scenes footage British vogue magazine shoot on Instagram this week.

The star, who is mum to daughter Malti, looked super sharp in two dresses, one of which was sheer and the other with major cutouts.

Priyanka loves a quick workout in the morning and she loves jumping rope. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest cover star of British vogue, and this superstar mom wastes no time showing everyone what a strong and badass woman she is. The 40-year-old actress and British vogue Account both shared pictures on Instagram since filming, featuring Priyanka wearing many truly breathtaking outfits. First, there’s Priyanka in a sheer yellow dress that shows off her curves and strong legs. This is followed by a shot of Priyanka in a daring blue off-the-shoulder dress with tons of cutouts that enhance her all-over tone. Then head over to Priyankas Instagram Stories and you can see some behind-the-scenes footage from the set, where she’s been working on that see-through dress in earnest. The video then cuts to video of her posing with her adorable daughter, Malti, who is only visible from behind. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in BTS images of her British vogue shoot. Fans and friends were also about her strong IG pics, and they made that clear in the comments. Kill baby, said one, while another rang with it, beautiful. What does Priyanka do to become so strong? For starters, she loves jumping rope (what she calls, for the record, skipping). I learned it really, really well in school, she previously said pink villa. I try to get my cardio by jumping. It’s easy to carry, you have your jump rope in your bag, it’s easy to do. Priyanka said she aims to train three times a week. For this busy star, that usually means getting a quick workout in the morning. However, Priyanka said, she is never compatible with this. (She’s the mother of a toddler, after all.) On the food front, Priyanka said pink villa that she is in everything. I like food, she said. I can not help it. Like, I live for food. I have lunch while speaking of lunch, I have breakfast while speaking of dinner. One of his favorites is stuffed , which are basically Indian flatbreads stuffed with a spiced potato medley. For lunch, Priyanka says Shell reaches , which is usually a vegetarian stew. However, she notes, I can’t cook, so I can’t do anything for myself. Overall, Priyanka said women’s health in 2016 that she tries to be healthy, but she doesn’t care. You don’t have to kill yourself in the gym,” she said. “You don’t have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas, burgers and buffalo wings aside, of course. But I also like to stay in shape.” This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Words to live! Come on, Priyanka, come on. Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

