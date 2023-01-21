Fashion
What do savvy men want?
Fashion weeks offer such a glut of the latest, newest, coolest, most expensive, insane, incendiary, and sometimes less accessible items that you’d think they’d make monks menswear experts. Yet, like gear heads, guys who look at apparel professionally are also geeky in their spare time. Caught in motion as the menswear circuit migrated from Florence to Milan and Paris, some discerning fashion insiders this week weighed in on what they covet now.
For coats, I still love my chunky raglans, said Josh Peskowitz, a former Bloomingdales and Moda Operandi boss and designer best known for his Levis Made & Crafted line collaborations and Instagram overcoat chronicles. But suddenly I’m in duffle coats for the first time in a long time. I’m also a total fan of the new moccasin toe work boots from Yuketen. I love them.
Yuki Matsuda, he continued, is a genius. He was referring to the Japanese leather goods designer who launched the Yuketen brand in 1989 and is a favorite with avid menswear consumers like musician John Mayer. He’s just been doing his thing for 25 years, damn the trends, Mr. Peskowitz said. And his stuff just lasts and is cool and super special in a nondescript way, unless you’re a style fanatic.
Right now, said Eugene Rabkin, the founder of Stylezeitgeist.com, it’s all about Takahiromiyashita TheSoloist. Mr. Miyashita is a cult Japanese designer whose appearances on the Paris Fashion Week roster are highly anticipated by connoisseurs.
I feel like he’s tackling the prevalent banality of menswear and pushing himself to the limit in terms of design,” Rabkin said. Many of the garments in her new collection are cut inside out, and the construction and quality of the materials are completely stunning. Right now, I’m dying for his Savile Row quality wool coat.
Craig Green, Mr. Rabkin continued, is a perennial favorite, loved for his utilitarian, simple, yet much-loved approach to menswear. (And also, on occasion, for garments containing exoskeletal armatures, just enough for dressing on Mars.) I found his spring 2023 collection to be brilliant, Rabkin said.
Slip-on shoes are the not-so-obscure object of desire of Bruce Pask, the menswear director of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Personally, I’m a big fan of mules, especially when they’re worn in a dressier, more unexpected context, such as with a tweed suit, said Mr Pask, who has done extensive testing of this form of clothing. high-low during fashion shows in Paris despite the cold. Guess you could say I’m one of the many #muleboyz out there.
We’ve seen collaborations and clever interpretations of the classic Birkenstocks, and now hard-to-find, Boston style from Dior and Rick Owens, as well as Tremaine Emorys Dior Tears mules and colorful fuzzy Marnis slippers, he continued. . But Loro Pianas’ new Babouche, a slide version of their hit Summer Walk casual loafer, is also a winner. Ditto Sabahs El Paso rough suede loafers, a personal favorite of Mr. Pasks.
Matt Hranek is a photographer, founder and editor of Wm Brown Magazine, a style column, and author of A Man & His Watch and A Man & His Car. I guess as I get older I lean more into the uniform of foreign correspondents, he said by email from Cairo, where he went straight from the Pitti Uomo menswear fair in Florence. Think Guy Hamilton in The Year of Dangerous Living.
Mr. Hranek has many variations of the safari jacket in all kinds of fabrics, he said. It’s totally my fantasy of life as a 60s international correspondent, he added, And I also want loads of fine lambswool and cashmere turtlenecks that can go really well with a jacket or suit.
Recently, the least practical item he couldn’t get enough of, Mr. Hranek noted, was, of all Grandpa’s items, a dressing gown. I can’t get enough dresses from beautiful lightweight cotton or seersucker or wool and cashmere dresses in solids and stripes. They’re not super easy to pack, but are like the feeling of throwing a tuxedo in your bag for when you’re glad you did.
Mordechai Shlomo Rubinstein, the ubiquitous street photographer known to his legions of Instagram followers as @mistermort, is obsessed with things, period, he said. Short scarves, slides, merino wool for layering, cashmere and wide corduroy to feel rich and cozy while dressed up. Packing for Pitti Uomo was a real acid trip, he said. I waltz to the closet and either wear what I’ve been wearing all season or try something new, if there’s energy.
Energy was abundant in Florence for Mr. Mort, who was spotted everywhere looking like what would happen if you put The Official Preppy Handbook in a blender and pulsed for 30 seconds on high. His look is then and always worlds away from the monochrome outfit he wore growing up in a traditional Hasidic community.
The thing with Pitti is that we’re all peacocking, and editors and stylists and people like me have their eyes on what’s next, he said. Then on the last day, having figured it all out, you say to yourself: Wow, I need a silk scarf. I need a cowboy hat. I need a certain type of pants.
Scott Schuman, the Milan-based street photographer known as The Sartorialist, is obsessed with a dressing gown from Loretta Caponi, the Florentine manufacturer best known for the extremely expensive linens she supplies to the horse-drawn carriage trade in Italy . What I want is a wool dressing gown, said Mr. Schuman. No cotton. With thin sleeves.
Mr Schuman said he owns very stylish pajamas which he does not, in fact, wear to bed, but puts them on before making his morning espresso. When I get up, I like to put on some nice pajamas, have my coffee on the terrace and spend time looking at photo books to fix my gaze on the day, he says. It’s like having a little Fred Astaire moment before hitting the gym.
Lifestyle influencer and blogger Igee Okafor covets a tuxedo. Make it another tuxedo; he already has 15 or 20, he says. Mr. Okafor, met at an seminar on perfume making organized by Gian Luca Perris, the general manager of Santa Maria Novella, the Florentine apothecary founded in 1221 (you read that right), said he was tired of dressing for a pandemic.
I have tuxedos in patterned fabric and different colors, but all of a sudden what I want is a very classic black tuxedo, or maybe a navy one, he said. And why wait for the Met Gala or the Oscars to shine? I would like to see it used for less formal occasions, he says. I would love to see this standardized.
The obsession is nothing remotely new to Nick Sullivan, the creative director of Esquire and a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the history and details of menswear and its bizarre twists and turns. (Probably, he’s the only editor following the circuit that makes and repairs his own leather saddlebags. Get a punch, go travel.)
What obsesses me now are the cabans, Mr. Sullivan said on a cold Parisian evening, as he stood with a group of shivering editors in the cobblestone courtyard of a Place Vendme mansion in waiting for entry to the Grace Wales Bonner show. There’s something economical and swaggering about a six-button wool peacoat that reminds me of Robert Redford in Three Days of the Condor.
Grizzled, with a tweed coat, a woolen skullcap and an ubiquitous Marlboro Light dangling from his lips, Mr. Sullivan looked less like a coxcomb than an old salt. It’s almost a blazer, he said of a short, chunky maritime topcoat that tailors and designers have come up with in a thousand variations over the centuries. But not quite.
