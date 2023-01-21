What do savvy men want?

Fashion weeks offer such a glut of the latest, newest, coolest, most expensive, insane, incendiary, and sometimes less accessible items that you’d think they’d make monks menswear experts. Yet, like gear heads, guys who look at apparel professionally are also geeky in their spare time. Caught in motion as the menswear circuit migrated from Florence to Milan and Paris, some discerning fashion insiders this week weighed in on what they covet now.

For coats, I still love my chunky raglans, said Josh Peskowitz, a former Bloomingdales and Moda Operandi boss and designer best known for his Levis Made & Crafted line collaborations and Instagram overcoat chronicles. But suddenly I’m in duffle coats for the first time in a long time. I’m also a total fan of the new moccasin toe work boots from Yuketen. I love them.

Yuki Matsuda, he continued, is a genius. He was referring to the Japanese leather goods designer who launched the Yuketen brand in 1989 and is a favorite with avid menswear consumers like musician John Mayer. He’s just been doing his thing for 25 years, damn the trends, Mr. Peskowitz said. And his stuff just lasts and is cool and super special in a nondescript way, unless you’re a style fanatic.

Right now, said Eugene Rabkin, the founder of Stylezeitgeist.com, it’s all about Takahiromiyashita TheSoloist. Mr. Miyashita is a cult Japanese designer whose appearances on the Paris Fashion Week roster are highly anticipated by connoisseurs.