Frances Tiafoes Australian Open Outfit Scored Fashion Points





On Monday, the girlfriend of American tennis player Frances Tiafoe posted a video of what she called a fashion show. In it, Mr Tiafoe, ranked 17th in the world, tried on a kit sent to him by sponsor Nike as he prepared for the Australian Open. It’s definitely a lot, but I’m here for it, says his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, a Canadian tennis player, as Mr Tiafoe walks over to a mirror to see the outfit: a sleeveless top and covered shorts of multicolored waves, like a smooth rainbow oil or a lava lamp. (According to Nikethe pattern was inspired by the Australian terrain.) No, it’s dope, says Mr. Tiafoe, who is wearing sneakers with a cherry blossom pattern. Mrs. Broomfield laughs. She shared the video on Twitter the day after Mr Tiafoe debuted the outfit on the pitch, as a kind of ironic mea culpa in response to some heated reactions from fans and commentators. I absolutely loved that about him, Ms Broomfield wrote, so you can all blame me. (She also credited Naomi Osaka for her sneakers.)

Mr Tiafoe wore the kaleidoscopic ensemble during the tournament, including Friday when he lost his third-round match. Although this ended his bid for the Australian title, the style points he earned with the kit are not so easily revoked. The first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year takes place from January 16 to January 29 in Melbourne. With a silhouette reminiscent of a ’20s swimsuit, the outfit, from afar, initially looked like a one-piece to fans. Tennis publication Racquet called him the Big Faux Romper, nodding to Mr. Tiafoes’ nickname, Big Foe, which he wears spelled out on a necklace. The gaze, the publication tweeted, invites you to reject thought and embrace only the good vibes. Perfect Aussie summer himbo energy. This is the kind of message he can surely get across. Mr Tiafoe, 25, brought up in the age of sports memes, represents a new kind of tennis star at least compared to the generation of intense and majestic players who rank above him, like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Recently, for example, Mr. Tiafoe tried to drop the pants of another american player in an interview. He is clumsy. He is honest. And he understands that people like to have opinions on fashion on the internet, wrote about his Nike kit on Instagram: what we think of the fit, I’m not angry. But his good humor is a big part of why the look stood out even among other Nike-sponsored players sporting the same design on their shorts or skirts. (None, however, wore the cabana style exactly matching Mr. Tiafoe’s.) His approach to the game is flamboyant, fueled by the energy of his audience, said Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson, and so a flamboyant kit. suits him.

Few of these guys really like to be flamboyant, said Ms. Thompson, who suggested other Australian Open players wearing Nike look more like suits, unwillingly intimidated into submission. It’s not just such a goof, but he seems like a very confident person, and I think that’s why he’s successful, she said. One has the impression that he wears it, not that he wears it. (Also, she added, the longshoreman shows off his guns.) The fashion industry establishment has also taken notice of Mr. Tiafoe. In September, shortly after he became the first American in 16 years to reach the semi-finals of the US Open, where his pink square-neck Nike jersey served as a warm-up for the even more colorful kit of this year’s Australian Open, he was seen sitting up front. row from Tom Fords Spring 2023 show, sandwiched between Russell Westbrook and Ciara. On the other side of Ciara was Anna Wintour, a noted tennis enthusiast who recruited three players as co-chairs of the Met Gala: Serena Williams, in 2019; Naomi Osaka, in 2021; and Roger Federer, who was Just announced as chair of this year’s gala. Did Ms. Wintour have an opinion on Mr. Tiafoes’ Australian Open look? Contacted for comment via email, she said: Spirited like the man who wears it.

