Dior Men Men’s Collection Fall 2023





Kim Jones once again turned to his vast collection of rare books. He brought in Robert Pattinson and Gwendoline Christie to recite land of waste, TS Eliots epically difficult and melancholic poem written in the aftermath of the First World War. Jones owns six copies of this work of English literature considered essential to the modernism of exactly a century ago; there were therefore the faces of Pattinson and Christie, filmed by Baillie Walsh, and inflated on giant screens as the models passed. This is all just to fill in the background. What Jones took from the meaning of this most British work, the school exam subject that tortured the brains of generations of teenagers, was linked to its themes of passing time, death and renewal. For me, I read it as a renewal and a change; times change, he said before the show. So it starts with the death of Christian Dior, then Yves Saint Laurent coming in and suddenly doing new things. And there’s a lot of me in it. To break down the fashion stanzas: there were pale, neutral colors, looseness and fluidity, overlays of sheer streaks flowing from the backs of pants (a trend, oddly enough, found in several runways). There was a time for jackets and sweaters embroidered with tiny strings of abstract lily of the valley, Christian Dior’s favorite early spring flower. Then, as Christie and Pattinson talked about Eliot’s drowning death stints, there were concept life jackets with matching buoyancy pads, riffs on sailors’ Aran knits, bulky A- line, yellow oilskin raincoats and souwesters. References to the Saint Laurent era at Diorit were fleeting, in 1958 they were anchored in Jones’ study of the gray woolen tunic he had made; itself a revolutionary reference to traditional fishermen’s workwear, but transgressively (for the time) upgraded to haute couture. Jones said he also looked at young Yvess’ penchant for animal prints (there was visible faux leopard lining in a cut-sided trench coat) and how he created volumes with vents in his raincoats. It was more of a flavor, perhaps a nod to fashion history geeks (competitive discussions about references, both old and young, are increasingly becoming a TikTok and Instagram video thing ) rather than any direct replication of past looks. As for the Me element that Jones spoke of, it was surely in the evolution of the distinctly tailored suit of his, the minimal straight jacket with no cuffs over flowing trousers. It has both a captivating sensibility and an elegance. In the long run, Jones was a pioneer in introducing street references into haute couture, then insisting on applying Christian Dior’s feminine designs to menswear. Over time, it’s a measure of Jones’ influence that the skirts and shorts so wide they look like skirts in this show now come across as completely normal. He works in 2023, not in 1923, like TS Eliot. English scholars around the world might be appalled by the use of Eliot’s poetry in a fashion show, but the two Brits have at least this in common: wanting to change the discipline in which they work, mediating between history and the future.

