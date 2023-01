Robert Pattinson wears a skirt at Dior Fashion Week in Paris

Hello. I gathered you here to show you the Robert Pattinson look that made a person on Instagram ask, “Why is he dressed like a Bulgarian grandmother?” Here is R. Patz at the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. The outfit is from the collection, and Robert is a “global ambassador” for the brand. Does this context help you? I have no idea. However, this gaze is a rich text. Let me start: we start with the fluffy jacket/zip turtleneck combo. Some might say Rob Pattinson in a brown zipper conjures up images of this meme of him standing in a kitchen in a tracksuit. Not me ! This look is way too sophisticated! Then we have the tweed skirt with a hint of shin for maximum Victorian-style swoon. I am an unconditional fan of masculine skirts. That’s why I’m such a basic little bitch to Thom Browne, even though it may give me flashbacks to when I had to wear an ugly kilt in school until I was 16. We finish with black rubber boots and socks below the knee. Finally, a look you can wear on the front row at fashion week and when wading through shallow ponds. What I mean here is that I don’t think the individual pieces of this look are bad, quite the contrary. But all of it combined? It’s… powerful, I grant you. Of course, he’s Robert Pattinson and might look good in a taped-off trash bag. I would be remiss if I didn’t include some of the show’s most artistic shots. The man made read poetry as part of it, after all! The blur here makes her skin glow, kind of like… no, I won’t say that. He also posed with other famous people. According to WWD, Eddie Redmayne or Robert joked that the skirt came with “a little extra ventilation”. I can’t tell if Eddie or Robert made the joke, because either the phrasing is wrong or I’m an idiot (the latter is more likely). But what do I know of fashion? I’m writing this in a sweatshirt and an Edward Cullen T-shirt (wish I was kidding). Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

