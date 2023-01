Robert Pattinson wears sparkly skirt at Paris Fashion Week: photos

Robert Pattinson took an unexpected fashion risk and it paid off! The actor attended the Dior Hommes Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in a shimmering skirt. The Dusk The 36-year-old actor had all eyes on him as he arrived at the Paris Fashion Week event on Friday, Jan. 20, in a blue sequined kilt. The glitzy piece featured a long construction and subtle pleats. Pattinson teamed the look with knee high socks and a pair of black leather boots. The Principle The star completed the outfit with a caramel colored fur jacket which he wore zipped up. Models sported different iterations of the Pattinsons skirt on the catwalk, strutting in a silk blue version and a gray wool design. Other standout pieces include shimmering shorts, a satin trench coat and a two-tone puffer jacket, all in soft, understated tones. creative director Kim Jones talked about the collection to vogue, shared: For me, I read it as a story of hiring and change: times change So it starts with Christian Dior dying, then Yves Saint Laurent coming in and suddenly doing new things. And there’s a lot of me. (Laurent worked alongside Dior before taking over after his death in 1957. He went on to become the world’s youngest creative director at 21 before creating his own eponymous label in 1961. The fashion giant died in 2008.) In addition to Pattinson, Friday night was attended by David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham as well as Naomi Campbell, Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne, Amber Valletta and Karlie Kloss. Pattinson isn’t the only Hollywood idol to rock a skirt in recent months. brad pitt famous donned the costume at the July 2022 premiere of High-speed train. He walked the red carpet in the linen number which featured a distressed hemline. Pitt, 59, teamed the style with a coordinating linen jacket, pale pink shirt and Stylmartin boots which drew attention to his leg tattoos. A month later, the fight club the star opened up about the fashion statement. Were all gonna die, so watch out, Pitttold The variety at the debut of Bullet Trains in Los Angeles in August 2022. Other famous guys who have sported skirts include Oscar Isaac, Jared Leto, Russell Westbrook, wine Diesel and David Hasselhof. pete davidson pushed fashion boundaries at the 2021 Met Gala when he arrived in a black dress by Thom Browne. Sometimes I like to make my uncles uncomfortable, the 29-year-old comedian told reporters when asked about his outfit.

