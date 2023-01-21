Princess Diana’s dress from 1997 Vanity Fair photoshoot, JFK’s birthday invite, Lebron James 2013 NBA Finals jersey up for auction





One of Princess Diana’s famous dresses is up for auction. The dress up for auction is the purple velvet gown Diana wore to her Vanity Fair photoshoot in 1997. Sotheby’s calls it one of its favorites. It is expected to fetch between $80,000 and $120,000 at auction. The dress is part of Sotheby’s “The One” auction, featuring one-of-a-kind pieces. Among the other pieces for sale is an invitation to President John F. Kennedy’s birthday party, the one where Marilyn Monroe popped out of a cake. Lebron James’ Game 7 jersey from the 2013 NBA Finals will also be featured. Kim Kardashian also recently acquired the diamond-lined Attallah Cross pendant worn on multiple occasions by Diana, Princess of Wales for 163,800 (about $200,000). In the final five minutes of the sale of the Royal and Noble collection at London’s Sotheby’s auction house on Wednesday, a Kardashian representative managed to outbid others vying for the amethyst cross. The item sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate, Sotheby’s said. “This is a bold piece of jewelry in size, color and style that cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether of faith or fashion – or even both,” said Kristian Spofforth, Head of jewelry at Sotheby’s London, in a press release on Wednesday. “We are thrilled that this piece has found new life in the hands of another world-famous name,” Spofforth added. Made by court jewelers Garrard in 1920, according to the auction house, the pendant features square-cut amethyst stones in the shape of a cross, adorned with round-cut diamonds in a distinct floral pattern. The piece measures approximately 5.4 inches by 3.7 inches and has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats. It was purchased from Garrard in the 1980s by late businessman Naim Attallah, who loaned the item to his friend Princess Diana on several occasions to wear at events, according to Sotheby’s. Princess Diana “had a special fondness” for the pendant, the auction house said, and she presented it wearing a black and purple Catherine Walker dress at a charity gala in aid of Birthright, a charity working for the protection of human rights during pregnancy and childbirth, in October 1987. The Princess married the current British King, Charles III, in 1981, becoming an international icon who has used her fame to raise awareness for many causes including leprosy, HIV, domestic violence and mental health. “Princess Diana’s confidence grew during the 1980s as she became known for her increasingly daring fashion choices, moving away from the more romantic and understated style she had hitherto favored” , Sotheby’s said in the statement. “The fact that she is known to have worn what is now known as the Attallah Cross on several occasions – mostly on private occasions, confirms this development,” he added. The auction house understands that Diana was the only one to carry the cross, and this is the first time she has appeared in public since her death. Although it’s a piece of British royal history, Kardashian wore a piece of Hollywood history to last year’s Met Gala. The 42-year-old appeared on the red carpet in a sparkling bodycon dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. CNN contributed to this post

