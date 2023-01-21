Robert Pattinson wears a skirt at Paris Fashion Week





Business up, party down. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt while he was sitting in the front row. The ‘Twilight’ star, 36, wore a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers during the show. Maybe Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but her look was a definite departure from her typical Fashion Week outfit. The ‘Batman’ star who landed a $12million deal with Dior for a fragrance deal in 2012 is a regular at the brand’s menswear shows in Paris, usually wearing leather jackets or take-home suits in collections. The actor looked cozy in a brown sweater and matching jacket. Dave Benet/Getty Images Last month, Pattinson had another big moment at a Dior show, but this time it was his red carpet debut with longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, 30. The famous private couple have been dating for four years but had never made an official appearance together before December’s Dior show in Egypt. Waterhouse and Pattinson kept their relationship private until last month’s Dior menswear show in Egypt. Getty Images for Christian Dior The star was all smiles at the event in a loose cream suit with a turtleneck for the occasion, while Waterhouse looked stylish in a mauve dress with a sheer overlay. In a sweet moment, Pattinson shared his interview with Magazine ES that his favorite smell was related to his model girlfriend. The couple shared a loving look at the Dior Fall 2023 men’s show. Corbis via Getty Images “I mean, it’s kind of cheesy if you’re in love with someone, their smell becomes very special to you,” the Dior fragrance ambassador said, “so yeah, something like a girlfriend in a dress of room. Maybe singer Bonnaroo will now say her favorite show is “boyfriend in a kilt.” Pattinson followed in Brad Pitt’s footsteps by wearing a kilt on the Today Show. Dave Benet/Getty Images

