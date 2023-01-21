Piano forte: Cate Blanchett strikes a chord with power chic fashion in Tr | Fashion

Fashion
IIt is the film of the times that has divided opinion. Critically acclaimed, award nominee and hailed by Martin Scorsese. On the other hand, planned by the eminent conductor Marin Alsop for being anti-women and mocked as condescending by younger audiences for belittling cancel culture. But there’s one area everyone agrees Tr, Todd Fields’ epic about a fictional maestro’s downfall in reputation, excels in: clothes.
Lydia Tr (Cate Blanchett) embodies the power-lesbian ideal. Impeccable pale blue buttons. A cashmere sweater slung over her shoulders as she curled up in her gigantic, book-lined brutalist apartment. She parades through the streets of Charlottenburg in a luxurious virgin wool coat with padded shoulders, a silk shirt underneath. Clean lines and clean silhouettes dominate.
It’s the kind of aspirational wardrobe that has made people of all genders swoon and generated fashion world approval. It wasn’t a reaction costume designer Bina Daigeler, who previously worked with Blanchett on the Mrs. America TV series, expected. Usually his goal is for no one to notice the clothes, although they are part of the language of the film, it was a big surprise to me.
But Daigeler knew from his first reading of Fields’ script that the clothing choices were very like for all of us, but perhaps especially in the very case with his key self-mythologizing of his character.
Daigeler approached the task with the same level of research as a period film. The main theme was clear: power dressing. I think we all do that when we need to project our strength, we dress a certain way. [Lydia] Tr is about power and strength.
In response to Alsops’ criticisms, Blanchett said that Tr was not a film about genre but about power; but his silhouette is often masculine.
Tr is a rich woman. Daigeler mentions Margaret Howell, Max Mara and Dries van Noten, among other high-end labels featured. Studio Nicholson and The mayor provided many basic parts. The movies’ budget was only $35 million, which proved difficult at times, with Blanchett at one point joking that they spent most of it on the The Row Diana Coat (which sells for around 3,000). Tr wears the iconic Hermes Birkin (from 7,000) and, for a woman who talks about mastering time, wears a Rolex (about 4,000) with her face turned inward.
Daigeler created an entire wardrobe for Tr, as if she were a real person. Some things were made clear by Field in the Very Baseball Cap script when traveling incognito. Others were Blanchett’s ideas during fittings: shirts worn over turtlenecks, for example, a style trick also seen during the recent presentation of Brioni, one of the world’s most luxurious brands.
In addition to major designers, Daigeler brought vintage blouses from stores in Berlin and New York, and many custom pieces: it was a complete mix. The tones were mostly muted to reflect the very harsh nature and to match the gray skies of Berlin.
It’s also a matter of lifestyle, beige and pastel Oxford shirts and knits are unlikely to pick up dirt when racing to school in his Tesla and flying first class.
Most important to perfect was the high-necked penguin tuxedo when driving. They looked to Austrian maestro Herbert von Karajan, and especially other former male conductors, for inspiration.
I also realized when I watched Cate in rehearsal [conducting], that it was very important for her to be able to move. But also to have strength in the soul. So I made these high-waisted pants to support her,” Daigeler explains. There is a long scene in which Tr visits the tailors and is measured.
As the world unfolds, her put together look becomes a little less put together. Tr will never wear jogging bottoms, points out Daigeler, but the outfits become looser, the collars less pressed. Sweaters hang (all in the movie are Margaret Howell, which costs around 300). Even sneakers and a leather jacket make an appearance. That’s about as shabby as hardworking Tr gets.
Given how beautiful the clothes are, I ask Daigeler if she brought any pieces home. She did not do it. For her, once a job is done, it’s done, but Blanchett did it. There was a very nice Dries van Noten costume that I’ve seen her in a few times since.
Is there anything accessible for Tr fans who might not quite have the income of a world-famous cultural icon? Try it New York Rangers baseball cap. Your turn at 4:50 p.m.
