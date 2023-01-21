Time and how to watch the Paris Fashion Week event





BTS Jimin will appear at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. This will be Jimin’s first visit as an official luxury brand ambassador. If you’re curious about when and how to watch the Dior show online, here’s everything you need to know. As soon as Jimin’s flight to Paris was officially announced, the record-breaking singer made headlines around the world as fans waited to see the Filter Crooners’ big appearance at the Dior show. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:151.3002%"/> Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images International airtime from the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week Jimin will be attending the Paris Fashion Week Dior show which will take place at 11pm KST/ 3pm CET/2pm GMT/ 9am ET/ 8am CT/ 6am PT/ 10pm PHT/ 7:30pm IST. Where to watch Dior show Jimin will be there The Dior show at Paris Fashion Week 2023 can be viewed from the official Dior YouTube channel. look at the men Winter 2023-2024 show live here. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:134.8315%"/> Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Jimin Main Event Trends as Jimin Visits Dior Salon Fashion icon Jimin is trending on Twitter around the world as the singer’s fans celebrate this legendary moment which commemorates the next chapter in the Promise crooners’ journey. Watch Jimin walk into the Dior show here. Jimin is really the main event: A proud fan shared how many fans line up just to see Jimin outside the Dior room. Another one shareOh Jimin! you will always be the main character. another fan echoesJimin and Jimin only will be the main event. For more K-pop updates, follow@HITCAsia Through[email protected] < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:0.1111%"/> Show all In other news, RBD Soy Rebelde tour 2023: Tickets, how to get presale code and dates

