How to dress for the office, the minimalist way





All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something. Considered essentials, elevated basics, tailored separates, these are the types of items that form the basis of a minimalist wardrobe. So when it comes to dressing for the office, there's not much to change. Polished in their own right, a well-styled combination of these parts offers many simple solutions; these are outfit formulas, if you will, for dressing for work with a modern point of view. Striking the balance between understated and refined, yet not at all boring, these looks are ready to put to work. Each of the outfit formulas below will provide a feeling of elegance, preparation and, above all, a level of comfort suitable for a working day. Think soft silhouettes, relaxed pants, loose shirts, oversized knits and suits, complemented by statement accessories that mean business. Solid foundations When it comes to mastering professional yet stylish workwear, it can be as simple as a button-down shirt, pleated pants and a waist-defining belt to achieve it. When styled meticulously, this formula, while simple, works on repeat. Consider it minimalism in a minute. Nili Lota Kristen cotton-poplin shirt The Frankie Shop Bea Fresco Pleated Trousers Bottega Veneta leather belt with handle Proenza Schouler Trap Pumps feminine accents A skirt with just the right amount of volume and movement is streamlined for the office with a nice double-breasted fit. A Parisian-style minimalism is complete with small but bold hoops and flats that take things a step further. Joseph making the Jaden jacket Tory Burch layered cotton-gauze midi skirt Alaa mesh ballet flats Mejuri Medium Chunky Hoop Earrings Commuter chic An oversized suit has become synonymous with the minimalist dresser, and yet it feels perfectly suited to a corporate environment. Pair it with a pair of teardrop earrings your co-workers will envy and sneakers that deserve to be worn beyond the commute. By Malene Birger Rosetta wool-blend blazer Alighieri Abundant Dream Hoop Earrings By Malene Birger Povilos Pleated Wide Leg Pants The Row sneakers Owen City Modest and modernist The pencil skirt is as traditional as it gets when it comes to company code. Quality essentials like a crisp white button-up and fine-knit V-neck keep the silhouette of the below-the-knee skirt modern, while a pair of pumps with surprisingly chic gold hardware add a touch of jewel to finish. the style. Cos oversized tailored shirt Bottega Veneta slingback pumps less is more Don't complicate things. Combining all the essentials in a foolproof look works every time. All you need is a good T-shirt, well-fitting trousers, a cotton collared shirt and a simple flat loafer, in a neutral color scheme, of course. Bite Studios crisp organic cotton shirt Everlane Premium Weight Relaxed Tee Co Pleated High Waisted Trousers Khaite Pippen leather loafers Shirt dressing Crafted in sumptuous ruched leather, a black shirt dress is your go-to shirt jacket for business. The styling options are endless, from turtlenecks to leggings. Meanwhile, the addition of textured and artful accessories makes a standard shirt dress irresistible. Cos belted leather midi dress Completedworks Twist Hoop Earrings Wolford Roll Neck Thong Bodysuit Ganni leather ballet flats Well thought out jeans Depending on where you work and your office dress code, denim may or may not be allowed. However, who could refuse a perfectly polished pair? A clean-lined black blouse tucked into a finished seam, undistressed denim offers a touch of laid-back Friday style we love for any day of the week. Khaite Danielle straight jeans Tory Burch Marshmallow Small Satchel The spirit of knitting Simple yet powerfully sophisticated, a chunky sweater is a mainstay in any minimalist wardrobe. For smart style, try crisp pleated pants and ultra-classic loafers. The Row Ludo Turtleneck Sweater Rag & Bone High Waisted Pleated Pants GH Bass 1936 Willa weejuns loafers

