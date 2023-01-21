Nebraska high court rules in favor of union in fight against HHS workers’ dress code for jeans

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday awarded members of the Public Employees Union a victory in a case that began with a jeans ban for Nebraska health and social care workers that turned into a brawl over how the state negotiates changes with the union.

Justin Hubly, executive director of Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) Local No. 61, said the union was disappointed when HHS decided to use taxpayer dollars to sue its frontline workers. in an attempt to overturn a binding arbitration decision.

During three years of litigation, HHS tried to convince an arbitrator and eight different judges to rule in its favor, and it couldn’t find a single one to agree with its position,” he said. said Friday.

Hubly said: “Our members are delighted that the court has upheld their rights and look forward to providing their neighbors with the high quality services they expect from our staff, even in jeans, if necessary.”

People also read…

It all started in December 2019 when HHS announced to employees that the dress code would change in 2020, requiring all employees to wear business casual Monday through Thursday. Jeans, t-shirts and sweatshirts were no longer allowed.

Shortly after, Christine Slaymaker and more than 200 other members of NAPE Local No. 61, the union representing state employees, filed a lawsuit.

They said HHS violated their contract by failing to give union members proper notice of the change, failing to negotiate the changes, and implementing the new dress code “unreasonably.”

They pointed out the inconsistent way it was made. While some employees could wear jeans, others could not, even if they did not interact with the public or work in the same building.

HHS viewed the dress code as an exercise of the supervisor’s discretion, not something he had to negotiate with the union.

The two sides eventually agreed to binding arbitration where they would respect the decision of a neutral arbitrator to avoid going to court, a more expensive option.

But when the arbitrator ruled in favor of the workers and ordered HHS to reinstate its old dress code, allowing jeans, HHS first appealed to the Lancaster County District Court (which upheld the decision) , then in the Nebraska Supreme Court, arguing that the arbitrator exceeded his authority.

During oral arguments in November, a few dozen union workers wearing jeans were seated in the foreground.

Attorney Grant Dugdale, representing HHS, said the arbitrator’s decision did not include specific factual and legal findings and he added “language that wasn’t there” regarding how a policy should be implemented.

But, he said, it wasn’t up to HHS to report it to the arbitrator, who offered both sides 30 days to seek clarification on his order, to give him a chance to revise it, rather than to appeal to the district court.

Dugdale argued that the case should be assigned to a new arbitrator, which would start the process all over again.

On the other side, attorney Dalton Tietjen, who represented NAPE, said HHS simply did not want to accept the binding arbitration award and had looked everywhere for a reason to invalidate it, without success.

In Friday’s unanimous decision, the state Supreme Court found that the arbitrator acted within his contractual authority.

“In the present case, under the employment agreement, the scope of the arbitrators’ review was to determine whether the terms of the employment agreement had been breached,” Chief Justice Michael Heavican wrote.

In his decision, the arbitrator determined that HHS had breached the contract.

Heavican said that when parties agree to arbitration, they accept “all reasonable uncertainties that may arise from the process.”

And the judges saw no reason why HHS could not have submitted questions to the arbitrator, as he had proposed.

“In this instance, HHS did not prepare and submit any proposed findings to the arbitrator, made any specific request to the arbitrator for findings, and did not note an objection. Instead, HHS filed a request to set aside the arbitrators’ award 32 days after it Whatever insufficiency existed in the findings of fact and conclusions of law, HHS was instrumental in bringing about that insufficiency. “said Heavican.

The Nebraska attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

Nebraska State Employees Union negotiates highest wage increases in over 35 years

Snow and rain in Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed

Lincoln company owner sentenced for failing to pay millions in payroll taxes

Fire causes $175,000 in damage to West Lincoln home, officials say

North Omaha state senator who led grant process has ties to proposed $40 million recipient

Lincoln’s 10 Tallest Buildings 10. Wells Fargo Center







9. Terminal







8. Georgian Place







7. University Towers







6. Abel Hall







5. Sharp building







4. Graduate Hotel







3. American Bank Building







2. Location lied







1. State Capitol







