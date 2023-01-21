COMME des GARONS HOMME PLUS FW23 Relies on Deconstruction and Reconstruction





COMME des GARONS HOMME PLUS’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection has range, but there are two things all next-season designer Rei Kawakubo’s style archetypes must have: a black wire helmet and complementary black boots. Without fail, each model scanned the runway in different variations of cord-like accessories, some of which added height in the form of cylindrical cages while others took on more artful shapes. Either way, their stripped-down appearance is in sync with the overall theme of the line of ofbuilding and reconstruction. Large patches of black fabric, fastened at the chest with a utility buckle, draped over the shoulders of the introductory sets, which covered a range of double-breasted blazers, button-up cardigans, formal shorts and knee-length skirts . In blue and pink, the coats swung below the waist and featured scribbled lettering all over, before blank iterations focused on contemporary tailoring, with zipped cutouts on either side of their front constructions. A shiny silver textile then created a glamorous vibe, appearing on long jackets, fitted blazers, flowing skirts and baggy shorts in very slight variations. Taking deconstruction literally, the next set of blazers appeared with organically shaped, fur-lined holes on their front and back walls, revealing the more traditional formal wear that lay underneath. Plaid patterns were in play, nodding to the preparation’s prominence over buttoned assemblies. One, in particular, appeared with two extra arms protruding from his sides, setting the stage for a series of edgy takes on the blazer to follow. Meanwhile, leather coats zipped up in unconventional places and a collection of shorts went furry. For the finale, a relaxed sweater donned familiar perforations, exposing the brand’s scribbled print. In short, it was the authentic COMME des GARONS. Take a look at the COMME des GARONS HOMME PLUS’ FW23 collection in the gallery above, and check out more content from Paris Fashion Week FW23 on Hypebeast. Elsewhere, SOLID HOMME FW23 wants you to “step into the void”.

