Best strappy dresses: This 90s style is back in 2023





At the height of 90s minimalism, the slip dress reigned supreme. The simple dress was a mainstay at red carpets, proms and springtime adventures. Strappy dresses offered a more grown-up evening look than the frilly ballgowns that sometimes felt best left to Disney shows and parties. Like so many styles from the 1990s (welcome back, straight jeans), the slip dress is making a comeback. Katie Holmes turned heads in a $2,900 Khaite LBD (long black dress) with an asymmetrical hem to celebrate Bvlgari’s 50th anniversary last fall. Amanda Kloots wore a black midi dress with a lace bodice under a leather jacket at a charity event for On Our Sleeves, the national movement for children’s mental health. And Gwyneth Paltrow, who loved the look in the 1990s, gave the slip dress a grunge twist by wearing chunky commando boots at the G. Label by Goop holiday party. With Valentine’s Day evenings on the horizon and the start of summer not as far off as you might think, it’s time to resurrect the seasonless strappy dress. At Parade.com, we share all the products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item displayed on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all choices are independently chosen unless otherwise stated. Related: Prepare your hair salon with this Dyson alternative tailor-made for you 5 Stunning Slip Dresses To Wear To The Next Big Party Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress, $78 at Nordstrom Nordström This slip dress has nearly 2,000 fans on Nordstrom, who rave that it “fits like a glove” and is “soft” and “sexy.” The ribbed texture and scoop neckline that leaves just enough to the imagination combine to let you dress the dress up or down. It comes in eight colors, including onyx, wine, and camel. Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress, $78 at Nordstrom ASOS V-Neck Cami Dress, $40 at Nordstrom Nordström The $40 price tag proves that sultry style doesn’t have to come at a (super high) cost. Two high slits show off the legs and the silky texture is luxurious. ASOS V-Neck Cami Dress, $40 at Nordstrom Norma Kamali Fishtail Midi Dress, $215 at Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus A fishtail hem that hits mid-calf gives this otherwise basic strappy dress an element of interest. The black hue lets you wear it forever whether or not you’re wearing a slip dress. Norma Kamali Fishtail Midi Dress, $215 at Neiman Marcus Related: The 31 Best Camel Coats for Chic Winter Style The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Dress, $55 at Amazon Amazon Influencers and their fashionable followers turn to Amazon’s The Drop for unique finds and staples. One look at this silky bodycon dress that’s available in over two dozen colors, including black, red, and green, and you’ll see why. The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Dress, $55 at Amazon Kate Kasin Women’s Maxi Slip Dress, $26 at Amazon Amazon Bombshell status for less than $30… Need we say more? Amazon reviewers, who gave it a 4.5 star rating, of course called it “all-purpose” and said they wore it for a night out and to bed. Kate Kasin Women’s Maxi Slip Dress, $26 at Amazon

