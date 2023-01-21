CHS Fashion Clubs Campus Looks: Winter Edition | Islander Times News





FEATURES The CHS Fashion Club has collected a lot of ideas during the winter season. The current trends for this winter that we are seeing are a revival of 2010-2012 fashion pieces, said CHS Fashion Club President Emma Slaughter. We saw many students wearing low rise jeans, UGG boots, sequins, feathers, scarves, Dickies, Carhartt jackets, pants, puffer jackets and puffer vests. [that] are now back in fashion, she said, adding that arm warmers and leggings have also been in fashion for over a year now. Slaughter became interested in starting the Fashion Club because she wanted to create an outlet for students to feel comfortable wearing what they want and enjoying other students’ outfits. Her favorite part of the fashion industry is the fashion shows, especially the Isabel Marant Fall 2009 and 2012 ready-to-wear shows. Their outfits are very close to her personal style. According to Slaughter, the school is so unique and diverse in clothing styles that it created the Fashion Club for people who enjoy predicting trends and talking about celebrity outfits. Club cabinet member Jared Frances is a big fan of the new balance shoe trend. They are definitely a more interesting style and he likes a good chunky shoe. One campus fashion trend that the club disliked was the plaid pajama pants and tank top combo that was circulating on campus because it was so repetitive. Frances said people should join the Fashion Club because it’s such a fun time at every meeting. It’s definitely about being confident in what you’re wearing. According to members of the Fashion Club cabinet, Ms. Bernardy has the best style among all the administrative employees on campus. The Fashion Club thinks this winter shoe is the cowboy boot and will look great in the spring. Next spring, the club predicts that CHS students will see platform flip-flops, a revival of mesh tops and polka dots come back into fashion. They think CHS will see a lot of unique and fun colors and larger bags and purses coming back into style. The Fashion Club is looking forward to the next fashion trends coming this school year 2023. FLIGHT. 10, NO. January 15 – January 18, 2023

