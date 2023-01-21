Essence Fashion Team Flats on Mens PFW F/W 23

It’s been a week of surprises, front-row celebrity appearances (Usher, Lucien Laviscount, aka the plot of Emily In Paris, Rosala, etc.) and stellar menswear runway shows. After Pitti Uomo and Men’s Fashion Week in Milan, fashion headed to Paris this week to continue discovering F/W 23 collections. This season, men’s fashion pushed the boundaries of binary and focused on pointed couture, and Parisian fashion shows continued these themes. From Rains’ avant-garde down jackets (and 3D-printed quilted boots produced by cell field) to Ami’s clean, neutral monochrome collection focused on basics (and amazing coats), there was something for everyone.

From Bianca Saunders’ Playful presentation, to Saint Laurent’s high-end exhibit at the grand Bourse de Commerce museum, to the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton menswear show led by KidSuper, our fashion team had some thoughts.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Ahead, our fashion team discusses some of our favorite shows and highlights from Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

BONNER WALES

jacks day

Grace never fails to surprise me. His curatorial approach to presenting a collection is simply extraordinary. This unique collection pays homage to Sorbonne 56 and features paintings by renowned artists Lubina Himid, cowries and raffia plume mixed with traditional Saville Row tailoring, few designers can draw from so many sources and yet present a fully realized and cohesive collection. Shelton Boyd-Griffith, Fashion Editor

“British-Jamaican women in menswear seem to be winning lately and Grace Wales Bonners FW23 was simply extraordinary. Titled Twilight Reverie, honoring the Jamaican national football team, her designs were true to her signature and had touches of style. Jamaican heritage throughout. Guests on his show included Usher and Kendrick Lamar in the front row, which created an even better vibe for the already well-curated show. Kerane Marcellus, fashion editor

RICK OWEN

A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Estrop photo by Getty Images)

There are few designers working today who have a complete aesthetic universe, and Rick is one of them. You distinctly know a Rick show when you see it. It’s dark and brooding, it defies the binary, it exudes sensuality while having an alien undertone. For F/W, tailoring was everything. There was this brown cowhide bomber jacket with pointed shoulders, I want it now! SBG

“With his muse, Tyrone Dylan, once again opening the show, Rick Owens’ FW23 Collection was another show filled with Avante Garde ideation and dark fantasy themes. With pointed shoulders pointing skyward on pieces and textures like snakeskin and quilted nylon material, made for a luxurious runway. KM

SAINT LAURENT

A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Homme Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Chic, Parisian, cool! As this collection perfectly encapsulates what one thinks of when one thinks of a refined Parisian gentleman; you know he just has that je ne sais quoi. THE COATS ! Long leather trench coats, impeccably cut overcoats with pointed shoulders, oversized pinstriped suits, delicate bow-tie blouses in luxurious silks and satins, monochromatic color palettes. Very adult chic. SBG

“Couture house Saint Laurent has designed some of the most flowing and beautifully put together clothing designs for menswear. Huge bows covering slender necks and effeminate silhouettes clinging to models have created a resurgence in the wearing of this you want, regardless of your gender identity. KM

BIANCA SAUNDERS

Bianca Saunders

“Bianca has proven to be a force to watch and my god has this show proven even more why she is such a force. The collection was presented as a work of performance art with a solid offering of large couture, evening wear, knitwear (like the cream above). SBG

“Another British-Jamaican woman in menswear Bianca Saunders used this collection to pay homage to a beacon in Jamaica, comedian Oliver Samuels. Constantly showcasing her Jamaican culture while juxtaposing those sentiments with minimalist, well-tailored designs is something she’s become somewhat adept at. She’s used similar silhouettes throughout her design career, making many of her pieces easy to tell apart. Now she has developed these shapes and translated them into new meanings playing with texture and movement. KM

LOUIS VUITTON

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“While I have mixed feelings about Dillanes being named guest designer (I personally think Bianca or Martine would have been better choices), overall it was a pretty solid show. beautiful stitching, great bags and suits, and Virgil’s playful spirit throughout.Kudos to LV Men’s Workshop for their delicate approach to maintaining Virgil’s legacy and wonderful emporium. SBG

“Guest designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper proved to be a creative director who suited the Louis Vuitton Mens show well. He made it clear that he had a playful eye but also an eye for detail in this collection, with models wearing whimsical coats and bags while being structured at the same time.Hopefully Louis Vuitton will continue to have guest designers to expand the talents of the designers we know and love. KM

STICKS OF NOTES

A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

“Who prints like Dries? Absolutely nobody. On top of that, don’t be biased, but Dries just has and continues to have menswear in a chokehold. It’s always impeccable tailoring, the masterful juxtaposition of prints and textiles, and a touch of the unexpected. This season, that quirky element was a touch of athleisure with mesh jerseys. I’ll take a Dries sports jersey for my Super Bowl parties! SBG

“Dad Dries”, as Amanda Murry @londongirlinnyc said had a show filled with perfect flowing pants and perfect tailoring with darts sitting in just the right place to fall naturally onto a model’s body. His ability to make something look luxurious is a talent in itself. Dries is a beloved designer among the fashion elite and has once again proven himself worthy of the honor. KM