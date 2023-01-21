Sam Smith shines in a sheer dress and bow tie on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ – WWD





Sam Smith made a sparkling arrival at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The singer appeared on Thursday’s episode wearing a shimmery sheer dress. Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC Smith’s black dress featured a plunging neckline and a chic bow tie, with four black buttons on each sleeve and a shiny metallic look. Smith coordinated her dress with layered necklaces, a dangle earring, a pearl earring and a gold ring. Sam Smith on the Jan. 19 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC During the show, Smith spoke with Fallon about going to the White House, how they got into trouble with Lady Gaga, and their upcoming album. About Lady Gaga, Smith recalled a funny story, telling Fallon, “Yeah, I skipped school to see her ‘Monster Ball Tour’ and I like, forged a letter from my dad. Then I I was put in detention for about a week afterwards. It was crazy, I was a bad liar. I don’t think she knows that, but it was so worth it. Smith continues to keep a busy schedule, with many exciting things in the works. Their new album, “Gloria”, is out on January 27. On the highly anticipated project is their single “Unholy”, which features singer Kim Petras. The song has already made waves in the music industry, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ahead of the coveted February 5 awards show. They are also gearing up to perform on Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night.” Live,” which will be hosted by actress Aubrey Plaza. Smith will go on tour starting in April.

