Fashion insiders from brands loved at Pitti Uomo





Courtesy Every six months, more or less, fashionistas from all over the world travel to Florence, Italy to attend Pitti Uomo. The numbers are staggering. This month of January, 800 brands flocked to the site of the fair, the Fortezza da Basso. More than 13,000 shoppers from around the world joined in, along with the flocks of influencers, editors, and all manner of other insiders. In total, more than 18,000 visitors walked through the Fortezza and the peripheral shows scattered around Florence. To take full advantage of the multitude, many things to see is simply impossible. But at Esquire, we’re dedicated to discovering, at least as much as we can, the future of menswear. So we tried with the help of a group of really knowledgeable guys who also attended the fair. Here, we present the six picks that these style arbiters say stood out the most. Each of them should be on your radar – and maybe in your closet too. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Brunello Cucinelli, a longtime flagship brand at Pitti and an important partner of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus for many years, is usually our first stop at the show and the one that really sets the tone for the luxury menswear we’ll see showcased for the season . This collection’s emphasis on precious, fine fabrics like Vicuna blends and ultra-fine cashmere was an amplification of the already luxurious materials and craftsmanship that are the company’s signature and a real draw for our loyal customers. . Rich double-faced jackets and slightly fitted coats, textured suedes and alpine-inspired sweaters are all made for a memorable way to start the season. — Bruce Pask, Director of Men’s Fashion, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus One of my favorite parts of Pitti is getting a first look at the new Brunello Cucinelli collection. There is always a rich narrative that links back to the equally richly colored history and materials. This season’s inspiration, aged wine, puts the collection’s purple and burgundy hues into a smart new context, given that these are the types of clothes you’ll be wearing for a long time. — Jian DeLeon, Menswear and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Everyone’s favorite editor, Josh Peskowitz, went wild. [Ed’s note: Peskowitz, also an Esquire contributor, is working with Sannino Napoli on an eponymous sub-collection as well as the brand’s broader offering.] The product is phenomenal. And being the outerwear-obsessed individual that I am, I loved her version of the updated barn coat in Loro Piana wool. Last but not least, the amazing “shantung” fabric – a riff of nylon and linen on the classic raw silk material – which they use on the down coats. Incredibly luxurious, unique, but above all portable! — Jeremy Kirkland, founder and host of Blamo! podcast Déborah Neuberg is the embodiment of a modern brand. Its designs nail the modern Parisian chic man, and it’s one of the few brands I know that is also B Corporation certified. The collection was filled with generous silhouettes that were comfortable yet still flattering for virtually every body type. Bonus points: His upcoming collaboration with Gloverall is helping me free up some space in my closet and start saving now. — Justin Kirkland I’m a fan of discovering rising labels like Déborah Neuberg’s Of Good Bill out of Paris. She specializes in the kind of easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that instantly make you look like you’ve upgraded your style just by slipping them on. — Jian DeLeon latin-style is a tailor from Naples. You might think that’s enough, but in Vicenzo Attolini’s vision of Neapolitan couture there is a distinct difference. He designs his own textiles and pieces in some of the most striking and beautiful color combinations. It’s a very unique thing. So not only will you have a beautifully cut and tailored jacket, but you won’t see yourself coming and going. — Nick Wooster, design and retail consultant I love a classic, and a classic, heritage company that knows how to stay young. Paraboot launches a furry version of the Michael, a derby style that the brand has been practicing for years. It’s called the bride Michael. I loved it, of course. — Mordechai Rubenstein, photographer, photojournalist and author Unimatic is a brand of watches, but it is not your father’s watch brand or a licensed designer impostor. Giovanni Moro has designed a discreet range of technically perfect, durable and elegant watches. He makes them in Italy, Japan, and Switzerland and ranges in price from affordable to a bit expensive (but not the mind-blowing prices of some watches. You really have to see and feel them to understand). He has also done some interesting collaborations and works with some very select retailers. — Nick Wooster jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s style director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g42593963/pitti-uomo-fall-winter-2023-mens-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos