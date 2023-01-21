LOEWE Fall/Winter 2023 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week





Jonathan Anderson’s eponymous label, JW Anderson, set the tone for a reductionist aesthetic last week at Milan Fashion Week, and now he’s perfecting that vision for LOEWE Fall/Winter 2023. Taking the Paris Fashion Week crowd to the outskirts of the city, onlookers entered a clean, white room dominated by three original works of art created by Julien Nguyen. They depicted the House’s model and muse, Nikos, in various emotional states, and underpinning his work, as usual, was the use of copper and vellum as a base for the paintings. But when the show started, copper wasn’t just used in paints. The metal had been beaten into the shape of a jacket, yielded and molded to the exact dimensions of the wearer to give the impression that it was placed on him like armor. This sculptural masterpiece curved and rippled like a jacket caught in the wind, and rested on a satin gold top that shimmered against the rawness of the copper piece. Softening the look, Anderson created underwear-like white satin shorts, conveying that sense of simplicity and reduction that was prevalent throughout the collection. The couture was frozen in motion, with overcoats in brushed velvet and smooth wool that didn’t move an inch as the models walked. Such rigidity and structural integrity was unlike anything seen before, turning mantels into wearable sculptural pieces of art. The same can be said for the angel wings adorning the backs of back-closure shirts, the smooth wool sweaters that were so thick and folded and pinched at the waist that they barely moved. Instead of the garment moving with the wearer, it was as if the garment was wearing them. A parchment shirt has been molded to fashion-forward proportions, seated with pleats glued in position and a scoop neckline and flutter collar, giving the illusion of a head sticking out. And while it all sounds surreal (with red or white contact lenses adding to the drama), the collection is indeed a very serious and beautiful piece of work. A shimmering long-sleeved top recalled the bulbous silhouettes and car shapes of the FW22 womenswear collection, the Puzzle bag was transformed into a sheepskin and leather tote, and the white polo tops covered shoulder pads were only a small part of what is more portable home accessible. Likewise, buttonless coats draped over models and slightly modified the traditional car coat, while pants fit like, well, pants – reminiscent of JW Anderson FW23 where nothing was too much trouble. Similarly, JW Anderson’s FW23 runway included bag-lit boots. For LOEWE, the boots presented themselves as puddles of leather, resembling dropped jeans with their buttons decorating the cuff of the boot. Take a look at LOEWE’s incredible Fall/Winter 2023 collection above, and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more content from Paris Fashion Week FW23. In other news, check out KENZO FW23’s ode to British icons.

