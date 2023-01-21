Tucker Carlson Stands Out With Roger Stone’s Fashion Police Segment





CNN host Don Lemons’ fashion choices infuriated Tucker Carlson on Friday night, so much so that the Fox News host compared Lemons’ style to self-harm. To help drive home her oddly specific fashion frustrations about Lemon, Carlson enlisted longtime Republican operative and self-proclaimed fashion guru Roger Stone. He showed up for work the other day dressed like John Fetterman. Some sort of homeless vibe, he wore a hoodie with a suit coat, the Fox News host said to open the segment while concluding that holding the lemons must be a cry for help . Carlson then welcomed Stone, who has a long history of publishing a best and worst clothes list every year to comment on Lemons’ wardrobe. I produced an international list of the best and worst dressed, Stone said. The provocateur further stated that the CNN host should now be ready to find himself on the Stones’ worst-dressed list. You are right. It’s a dress code mistake by any measure, unless, of course, you’re running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Stone joked. Stone then floated the theory that Lemon, who recently donned a white blazer and white t-shirt, is seeking an acting role in a remake of Miami Vice. But then Carlson had to go further. There is bad taste, but if you continue on the spectrum, you mutilate yourself, and that’s where it is. He gets hurt, the Fox News host said before comparing Lemons’ fashion decisions to getting cut. (A CNN spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Daily Beasts’ request for comment Friday night.) Stone responded by calling the world of high fashion a slippery slope, then took issue with the fact that another Lemons outfit lacked a formal bow tie. No one would wear shorts and jackets unless, of course, they were in Bermuda. So either it’s a call for a new constituency or it’s a call for senatorial help, Stone added. Stone has long billed himself as a go-to fashion expert, but his critics say he has no idea what he is talking about. Men’s fashion editor Derek Guywho appears occasionally in the Washington Post and writes for the fashion blog Put thishas been far from impressed with the Stones’ fashion choices over the years. Guy joked that a Stone pocket square looked like a hotel towelone of his shirt collars was to give birth to a tie, and the dirty trickster should be found guilty of tampering but innocent of shrinking. Guy once summed up his thoughts on the Stones’ self-proclaimed fashion expertise. Roger Stones’ attire seems clownish. He claims to love classic menswear, but his current style is adorned with too many whimsical elements, Guy wrote. Cutaway collar, exploding pocket squares, lapel chain, goofy glasses, etc.

