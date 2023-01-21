Correct bad clothing habits: Buy a maximum of 5 clothes per year, wash clothes at 30°C to increase their lifespan





PARIS: The fashion industry is estimated to contribute more than 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and is poised to get worse if there is no major change. Here are some key figures on how fashion affects the planet and how consumers can make a difference. 7 to 10 – The average number of times a garment is worn before it is thrown away, according to the Ellen Macarthur Foundation. 5 – The maximum number of new items we should buy each year if we are to meet the UN’s global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Hot or Cool Institute think tank. About 30 % – The percentage of donated clothes that end up in landfills or incinerators overseas, according to Hot or Cool. They can also end up undercutting prices from local suppliers if they flood the market. 1 second – The equivalent of a truckload of clothes is incinerated or buried in a landfill every second, estimates the Ellen Macarthur Foundation. 100 billion – The number of new clothes produced each year, according to the Clean Clothes Campaign. 1 percent – According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), less than one percent of the materials used to produce clothes are actually recycled into new clothes. Many fast fashion companies say they can recycle old clothes into new ones, but the reality is that the quality of the fabric is generally not suitable to make clothes that can be sold. 30 degrees Celsius – The recommended temperature at which clothes should be washed to increase their lifespan. 20 / 20 / 20 – On average, the fashion consumption of the richest 20% of the world’s population causes emissions 20 times higher than that of the poorest 20%, say Hot or Cool. 2023 – This year, France will pass a decree requiring every item of clothing sold in the country to carry a label detailing its precise climate impact. The EU should follow suit. 8 times – The second-hand clothing market is growing eight times faster than the overall clothing market, according to online consignment store thredUP. Double – Over the past 15 years, clothing production has roughly doubled, estimates the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, but over the same period we have used these garments nearly 40% less. 40 percent – The percentage of global consumers belonging to Gen-Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – according to McKinsey & Company. Gen Z is both part of the problem and part of the solution when it comes to fast fashion: they represent a large portion of consumers, but they are also calling for more sustainable fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/fixing-bad-fashion-habits-buy-max-5-clothing-items-a-year-wash-garments-at-30-c-to-increase-lifespan/articleshow/97131109.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos