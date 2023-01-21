



My Dress-Up Darling Fan Brings Marin to Life in a Perfectly Executed Cosplay A devoted fan brings My Dress-Up Darling anime and cosplay lover Marin Kitagawa to life in this amazing dress-up creation.



Marin Kitagawa, the magnificent gyaru-like cosplayer from My darling dressingjump into 3D in this awesome fan-made set.

Instagram user linnnng_cos uploaded several photos of herself as Marin in her typical high school uniform. The first three photos show linnnng_cos acting out key moments from the anime, while the other three are the actual scenes from the series. When presented side-by-side, linnnng_cos’ rendition of Marin is almost identical to his anime counterpart. Linnnng_cos pointing to his own writing on the board could easily be mistaken for a live action screenshot from the anime. Equally astonishing is the attention to detail she put into recreating Marin’s school uniform. The light blue patterned skirt and dark blue tie sync with their lively inspirations. Finally, Linnnng_cos faithfully recreated the pink dye on the edge of Marin’s hair through her wig. Just like Marin, the cosplayer is an avid anime fan who has modeled various characters from series like Spy x Family, K-On! and Re:Zero – Starting life in another world. Related: Why The Anime Community Loves Genki Girls So Much

About My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin In an interview with Crunchyroll, Keisuke Shinohara, the director behind the anime adaptation of My darling dressing, explained why Marin resonates so strongly with fans. “She has respect for herself, as well as for others, which makes her likeable,” Shinohara said. “Marin isn’t afraid to speak her mind, but when it comes to romance, she can be shy, and that’s relatable for anyone who’s been in love. The gap between her outward appearance and what’s going on in her inner self makes her adorable. Combined with how she can become so dedicated to something when she puts her mind to it, she has the ideal qualities we look for in a person. Even though My darling dressing Set in the world of cosplay makers within the anime fandom, Shinohara believes the show’s central theme of passion extends to any hobby or talent. “What is at the base of [My Dress-Up Darling] is the mindset to say what you like and turn the negative into a positive even if others tease you about it. I hope that message is conveyed through the anime.” Related: Renai Flop Surprised Fans By Breaking Free From Her Initial Harem Tropes While Marin is the leading lady of My darling dressing, the anime is actually about a high school freshman, Wakana Gojo, who learns to embrace his skills as a costume designer. In the past, Wakana found himself shamed by a fellow student for being a boy who liked making Hina dolls. Following her humiliation, Wakana kept her doll-making hobby private and socially isolated. Marin, who hates people who judge others for their best interests, became Wakana’s best friend and gave him the boost he needed to push his crafting skills further than they ever have. summer. My darling dressing ran from January 9, 2022 to March 27, 2022. The 12-episode anime was a critical darling of the winter 2022 anime season. Fans and critics alike praised the series for its passionate presentation of the anime fan community and for challenging gender norms through Wakana’s love of Hina dolls. An announcement confirming season two of My darling dressing was released in September 2022, but there is no release date yet. Series creator Shinichi Fukuda drew an illustration of Marin and Wakana celebrating the announcement. Source: Instagram

