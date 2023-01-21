Fashion
BTS Jimin arrives at the Dior show in Paris: Watch – Billboard
Jimin settles into his new job as Dior’s new global ambassador. The BTS member made a stunning arrival at the Dior for men Fall-Winter 2023-24 men’s show in Paris, Friday January 20.
The 27-year-old K-pop star looked dapper in a beige suit, turtleneck and matching boots from Dior Men’s 2023 collection by Dior menswear artistic director Kim Jones.
Dior posted a photo of the look on Instagram partially captioned, “[Jimin] confirmed his stylish credentials as our newly appointed Global Ambassador dressed in timeless couture from Dior Men’s 2023 collection.
Fans lined up to catch a glimpse of Jimin before he entered the event, where he was seated in the front row next to fellow BTS member J-Hope.
Other celebrities in attendance included Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne, Karlie Kloss, Delphine Arnault, Courtney Love and Gwendoline Christie.
The Dior men’s show from Paris Fashion Week broadcast live on Dior.com at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. CET). Click on here to view excerpts from the show.
Jimin was announced as Dior’s new global ambassador earlier this week. “The House is delighted to announce @JM from #BTS as Dior’s new global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23the singer now lends his image to the creations of the artistic director of the Dior men’s collections, @MrKimJones“ read a post on Dior’s ” target=”_blank”>Instagram account.
“So excited to start a journey with @Dior,” Jimin captioned a Instagram post confirming the new collaboration.
Even before being named Global Ambassador, Jimin was a fan of Dior. It is been spotted wearing Dior Explorer Chelsea Boots ($1,500), Dior Explorer Loafers ($1,050) and other pieces from the LVMH-owned brand while BTS’s relationship with Dior dates back to 2019 when Kim designed the group’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour wardrobe.
Dior’s latest collections include the Capsule Dior x ERL, Dior Lunar Capsule Collection and the Spring 2023 collection.
Watch Jimin arrive at the Dior Homme show below.
