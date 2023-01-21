Tail-blazers: Fashion houses turn to pet clothing as humanization trend grows | Fashion

There are Gucci hats made in Italy from pink bouclé wool, Celine travel bags with calfskin trim and a (trash) handbag studded with gold spikes. But these are not just any designer fashion items, they are created for customers with four legs and a tail.

Last year, many fashion houses launched pet lines, including Gucci, Celine, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Christian Louboutin. Dolly Parton also launched her own line of dog clothes in 2022, with the name Parton doggy style.

And even the catwalk (or catwalk?) has found a place for your four-legged friend. This month the fashion calendar kicked off with the Pitti Uomo menswear event in Italy and, alongside the latest men’s styles, a new event, PittiPets, dedicated to clothing, accessories and homewares for cats and dogs.

We’ve been thinking about expanding the boundaries of the Pitti Uomo lifestyle for some time, says Antonio Cristaudo, Director of Pitti Immagine. A growing market has been created due to strong consumer demand.

The global pet clothing market is expected to be worth $7 billion by 2032 with an annual growth rate of 5%. Pet clothing sales have increased 21% since 2019 and the average amount spent by owners has increased by 9%. Dogs have the largest wardrobes, with 60% of pet clothing purchased by their owners. In the UK alone, annual spending on pets topped £7.5 billion in 2020, according to the Pet Food Manufacturing Association, and there are over 34 million UK pets.

Some of the more recent offerings have been inspired by designer pets. The Gucci collection of sweaters, coats and travel bags was designed with creative director Alessandro Micheles Boston terriers Bosco and Osco in mind. Celines’ line of poo sinkers, pouches and bowls, designed by Hedi Slimane, was created for her labradoodle, Elvis.

It’s not just a trend for luxury fashion. Major brands such as H&M have also created dog clothes. Chris Corbin, commercial director of the UK’s biggest pet care chain, Pets at Home, said sales of dog sweaters and hoodies were up more than 60% year on year. on the other. This is due to the growing number of pet owners and pets becoming part of the family in a growing trend of humanization.

Changes in the pet ownership demographics helped fuel this trend. Almost two-thirds of those who have recently acquired a pet in the UK are between 16 and 34 years old. These Millennial and Gen Z owners tend to treat their pets as an extension of their human family and are more likely to purchase food, accessories, and clothing similar to the products they would purchase for themselves- same.

Ileana Ciamarone, co-founder of sustainable Italian pet brand Omniagioia, has created dog bowls, sweaters and coats using recycled materials and 3D printing. Eco-friendly products that reduce the carbon footprint of pets are gaining popularity, she says. Large amounts of plastics are consumed in the pet care market, so reducing this by using 100% recyclable materials was a goal for us. Our line also has a minimal aesthetic for animal and design lovers.

Interest in pet clothing has coincided with the rise of pet influencers on Instagram and TikTok. italian greyhound Tika the Iggy and Mad Billie, a Chihuahua and Italian Greyhound mix, is leading the pack on social media with brand deals and fashion collaborations.

Tea Kainu is CEO of Paikka, a Finnish pet clothing brand featured at PittiPets. She has been making coats for her dogs since she was 14 and believes their clothes should be considered the same as human fashion. You can design products from the point of view of dogs while making them fashionable. Clothes should also be in department stores and lifestyle stores rather than pet stores, she says.

Why wouldn’t you want to buy your furry friends’ winter jacket in the same place and at the same time as when you buy one for yourself? And, in the best-case scenario, those jackets would match.