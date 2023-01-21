New York bride wore second-hand $50 1950s wedding dress

A bride living in Rochester, New York wore a $50 dress made in the 1950s on her wedding day.

Natalia Lauer, 24, told Insider that she and her husband are passionate about saving: “We’re vintage people.”

Lauer’s “dream” dress cost a fraction of her $1,000 budget and she plans to give it away for free.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



To grow, Natalia Lauer fantasized about wearing a ball gown to her wedding. Little did she know she could possibly make her dream come true with a vintage dress that cost less than $100.

Lauerwho told Insider she was a part-time telebanker and photographer from New York City, recently went viral on TikTok for sharing the unique story behind her wedding dress. The staplewhich was posted on January 11 and had more than 1.1 million views on Friday, shows viewers a photo of Lauer wearing an ivory-white puff sleeve dress with the caption: “When I told everyone that my wedding dress was second-hand, 1950s and $50.”

Speaking to Insider, Lauer, 24, said she’s never objected to wearing a second-hand wedding dress. In fact, she and her husband Sebastian, 22, prefer to save most of what they own, from their clothes to furniture for their home. “We are vintage people,” she said. “It’s definitely a sustainability issue for us.”

She and her partner met and fell in love on the set of a video shoot in New York five years ago. A few months later, she discovers that she is pregnant with her son, Jet. And a year later, her husband popped the question by placing an engagement ring under her pillow while she slept.

“It’s an unconventional love story,” Lauer said. “But I’m not a traditional person.”

As for the wedding planning, Lauer said they again decided to forgo tradition by marrying spontaneously months after moving to a new home in Rochester.

The happy couple (L) and a solo portrait of Natalia Lauer in her wedding dress (R).

Courtesy of Natalia Lauer





They quickly found an affordable venue near their home, which was available at a discount if they were ready to wed in November that year, she said.

It gave Lauer just over two months to find her perfect dress.

Lauer didn’t want to spend thousands on a dress she would only wear once

While her dad gave her a dress budget of around $1,000, Lauer said she didn’t feel right spending thousands of dollars on a dress she’d probably only wear once.

Given her love of vintage clothing, she decided to see if it would be possible to spare her dream wedding dress. Lauer said she started the journey by checking out her local Goodwill stores before seeing what was available on websites like Poshmark and Depop.

A month before her wedding, after countless hours of browsing the internet, she found what she immediately felt was the perfect dress on Etsy.

Natalia Lauer’s son, Jet, and the wedding dress.

Courtesy of Natalia Lauer





It was a tiered ball gown that the seller said was originally made in the 1950s. Although Lauer said it was small, she said the seller told her to s make sure the measurements would fit her size as the dress would be impossible to fit.

“She wanted to make sure it was going to fit me and I was like, you know what? It looks like it would fit me. So I’m just going to buy it. It’s $50 if it doesn’t work, it’s okay .” Lauer said.

Fortunately, when the dress finally arrived, it was like a glove. “I didn’t need to do any modifications, no size changes, no height or arm changes,” she said. Also, the dress didn’t have the musty smell that sometimes lingers on second-hand items, Lauer added.

“It was completely clean. There was no smell at all,” she said. “I knew it was my dream dress.”

The couple and their son Jet on their wedding day in November 2021.

Courtesy of Natalia Lauer





The dress featured puffy sleeves and lace trim, a material that Lauer said initially didn’t think would be suitable for a wedding dress. “I thought lace was more casual,” she said. “But when I saw this dress, the combination of tulle with lace, I felt like a standout piece.”

What made it even more special for Lauer was that it looked nothing like typical modern wedding dresses. “You can definitely tell it’s vintage. It’s not something you’re going to like in a bridal store and find, it’s very unique. I love it,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one who fell in love with the dress at first sight, either. When her husband saw it during their first look at their wedding, she said he “absolutely loved her”.

“Right off the bat he was like, ‘Oh my god, this is beautiful,'” she said.

His grandparents were also big fans. “It was also very emotional,” Lauer added. “It was special for them because it was their time.”

Although Lauer currently has the dress safely stored in her basement, she plans to see if she can use social media to give it away for free. “It’s not my intention to resell it or try to profit from it,” she said.

“I know how special a wedding can be and I think the gift of a wedding dress, which is such an important part for a lot of people, would be so special,” Lauer added.