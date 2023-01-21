Jungkook to be Versace ambassador as BTS deals with luxury fashion brands? | fashion trends

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys members RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook ( Jeon Jungkook) are rightfully the titans of fashion and music and Kookie’s mesmerizing performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony made Billboard history as an entertainer. solo and also by becoming the only non-footballer in the list of the 5 most mentioned people on social networks. the football event in addition to being the first Korean artist in history to perform solo at FIFA where his jaw-dropping legendary Versace look has now been copied by BTS Army and fashion enthusiasts. From Butter’s teaser to the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, BTS maknae Jungkook flaunted Versace’s hottest looks, making him damn desirable and after Jimin was signed by Dior, Valentino donning Suga and J-Hope’s last visit to Louis Vuitton 2023 F/W Fashion Show, is Kookie the next Versace brand ambassador?

Three years ago, Louis Vuitton did the unthinkable by making BTS its brand ambassadors in 2021. However, when BTS’ Butter’s video teaser dropped in May 2021 and the internet crashed, there was no couldn’t help noticing that the septet looked unusually beautiful in the suits of the best luxury brands. Jungkook flaunted the best sartorial visual aesthetic as he slayed in a crystal-embellished double-breasted Versace blazer, which retails for $5,550 or 4.5 lakh approx.

Then in 2022, Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer and creative director of Versace brand proudly shared Jungkooks look from her World Cup performance on her IG reel and her captivating features and physique in the all black look absolutely breathtaking have made it a hot topic of conversation among media and fans alike. Sparing no effort to look stunning, JK looked dapper in an embellished bomber jacket, which retails for $14,775 or 12 lakh approx.

South Korean singer Jung Kook performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

It was paired with Versace’s black cargo pants that cost $1225 or 99k around and completed her outfit with a pair of Bottega Veneta boots priced at $1650 or 1.3 lakh approx.

South Korean singer Jung Kook performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the World Cup, Group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Part of BTS’ charm is that they believe general notions of masculinity are outdated and establish the same, Jungkook accessorized his look with a pair of bold silver hoop earrings that cost $71 or 5k approx.

The outfit is attributed to Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection and Jungkook’s legendary look has since been copied and imitated by many on social media. The stunning looking photos of Jungkook were posted by Donatella Versace and official Versace social media accounts.

The BTS army is backing JK as the new face of Versace and rumors that Jungkook is likely to sign a deal with Versace are only gaining momentum ahead of any official brand or superstar announcements.