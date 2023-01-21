Fashion
Jungkook to be Versace ambassador as BTS deals with luxury fashion brands? | fashion trends
delhiZarafshan Shiraz
BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys members RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook ( Jeon Jungkook) are rightfully the titans of fashion and music and Kookie’s mesmerizing performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony made Billboard history as an entertainer. solo and also by becoming the only non-footballer in the list of the 5 most mentioned people on social networks. the football event in addition to being the first Korean artist in history to perform solo at FIFA where his jaw-dropping legendary Versace look has now been copied by BTS Army and fashion enthusiasts. From Butter’s teaser to the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, BTS maknae Jungkook flaunted Versace’s hottest looks, making him damn desirable and after Jimin was signed by Dior, Valentino donning Suga and J-Hope’s last visit to Louis Vuitton 2023 F/W Fashion Show, is Kookie the next Versace brand ambassador?
Three years ago, Louis Vuitton did the unthinkable by making BTS its brand ambassadors in 2021. However, when BTS’ Butter’s video teaser dropped in May 2021 and the internet crashed, there was no couldn’t help noticing that the septet looked unusually beautiful in the suits of the best luxury brands. Jungkook flaunted the best sartorial visual aesthetic as he slayed in a crystal-embellished double-breasted Versace blazer, which retails for $5,550 or 4.5 lakh approx.
Then in 2022, Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer and creative director of Versace brand proudly shared Jungkooks look from her World Cup performance on her IG reel and her captivating features and physique in the all black look absolutely breathtaking have made it a hot topic of conversation among media and fans alike. Sparing no effort to look stunning, JK looked dapper in an embellished bomber jacket, which retails for $14,775 or 12 lakh approx.
It was paired with Versace’s black cargo pants that cost $1225 or 99k around and completed her outfit with a pair of Bottega Veneta boots priced at $1650 or 1.3 lakh approx.
Part of BTS’ charm is that they believe general notions of masculinity are outdated and establish the same, Jungkook accessorized his look with a pair of bold silver hoop earrings that cost $71 or 5k approx.
The outfit is attributed to Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection and Jungkook’s legendary look has since been copied and imitated by many on social media. The stunning looking photos of Jungkook were posted by Donatella Versace and official Versace social media accounts.
The BTS army is backing JK as the new face of Versace and rumors that Jungkook is likely to sign a deal with Versace are only gaining momentum ahead of any official brand or superstar announcements.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/jungkook-to-be-ambassador-for-versace-as-bts-deals-with-luxury-fashion-brands-here-s-what-his-fifa-2022-look-cost-101674271495596.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Government blocks YouTube videos, tweets sharing of BBC documentary on PM Modi
- Jungkook to be Versace ambassador as BTS deals with luxury fashion brands? | fashion trends
- Steven Cohens Point72 Finally Gains UK Regulatory Approval
- Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in the California mountains
- Google carries out mass layoffs of 12,000 workers as global job carnage continues
- Michigan football DL Julius Welschof commits to transfer to Charlotte
- Jane Fonda praises RRR, fans teach it as she calls it the Bollywood movie
- Day 1 at Vanderbilt Tech Records Top Finish – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- NCIS: End of Los Angeles with the 14th season underway | Entertainment
- At Pitti Uomo in Florence, bespoke clothing has been promiscuously combined with streetwear mostly to good effect
- Trump’s former secretary of state says Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were in cahoots with Shiv Mike Pence
- Protests in Stockholm strongly condemned by Turkey