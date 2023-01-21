Fashion
Naomi Campbell exudes effortless chic as she dons an oversized pinstripe suit at the Casablanca show
She always looks like a model, even when she’s not on duty.
And Saturday night was no different for Naomi Campbell who exuded effortless chic at Paris Fashion Week in an oversized pinstripe trouser suit.
Posing for some snaps before the Casablanca menswear show for their Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Menswear show, Naomi stepped out in style with the green, orange and black look.
The 52-year-old donned a high-necked black sweatshirt under the bold double-breasted jacket, which featured oversized lapels.
His straight pants matched the jacket perfectly with the same material on both.
On her feet, Naomi opted for a pair of navy and cream round toe wedge heels, which added a few inches to her stature.
In her signature style, Naomi wore a stylish pair of oversized sunglasses as she posed for a few snaps.
She wore full makeup for the occasion, with her chiseled cheekbones contoured and a blush pink tone on her lips.
The model posed for a few photos before enjoying the menswear fashion show which featured a huge blue plane and lots of pink roses adorning the backdrop.
Naomi also took the opportunity to take snaps of the eye-catching display for all the celebrity guests arriving.
She greeted Casablanca’s artistic director, Charaf Tajer, who wore a quirky black and white jacket, paired with white sneakers.
Also in attendance was Naomi’s good friend Skepta, who caught the eye in his white slacks and white vest with no shirt underneath.
It comes after Naomi paid a heartfelt tribute to her godson Harry Brant on Wednesday two years after his death.
Harry died of an accidental prescription drug overdose on January 17, 2021 at the age of 24.
Remembering Harry on the second anniversary of his death, the 52-year-old model shared a photo of the two posing with Harry daringly putting on makeup and kissing him on the cheek.
Naomi wrote: ‘My beautiful godson Harry @harry_brant I am thinking of you today, your dazzling smile, amazing intellectual mind and natural style it has been 2 years.. May you be in eternal peace and know that you miss your godmother
Before his death, Harry, the son of model Stephanie Seymour, 54, and businessman Peter Brant, 75, was a socialite who wrote for Interview Magazine as a teenager and an up-and-coming model who appeared in the Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns.
At the time of their son’s death, Stephanie and Peter told People Magazine in a heartbreaking statement: “It is with tremendous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, has lost his battled addiction and died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.
“Our hearts are broken. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was only days away from re-entering rehab.
They continued: ‘Harry was not only our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul who brought light into the hearts of so many people. She was truly a beautiful person inside and out.
A family friend told the publication at the time that Harry’s father had ‘tried to get him back into rehab’ amid concern and frustration over his drug use.
“It’s tough, anyone who knows the addiction knows that,” the source said. “We all knew he had this problem.”
